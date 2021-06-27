Loading the player…

R&B vocalist Jazmine Sullivan left it all on the stage as she made her return to the Festival circuit with an epic virtual performance during week 1 of the Evening Concert Series at the 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola.



Headlining the festival for the very first time, the Grammy-nominated songstress dazzled from start to finish as she ran through nearly every fan-favorite in her catalog of R&B classics. Her set list included gems like Pick Up Your Feelings, Girl Like Me and Lost One from her latest album Heaux Tales, as well as the songs we all can’t get enough of like Forever Don’t Last, Holding You Down, Lions, Tigers & Bears and her breakout hit, Need You Bad, among several others.

Outfitted in a stunning floor-length gold gown with a beautiful floral garden setting serving as her performance backdrop, Sullivan over-delivered and then some, floating effortlessly through rifts, runs and scales as only she can.

Check out the video above to live—or relive—the mesmerizing performance in full. Be sure to tune in for week 2 of the 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture evening concert series next Saturday, July 3 beginning at 7PM EST on ESSENCE Studios and ESSENCE.com.