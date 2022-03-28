Red Carpet Romance: All The Couples Who Attended The 2022 Academy Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

There were plenty of moments to talk about from last night’s Academy Awards — the funny, the confusing, the heartwarming (and yes, the unfortunate happenings, too). As for team Lifestyle, our focus was on the love — the love that was on display on the red carpet between our favorites and their significant others. Plenty of couples showed up for the biggest night in film ready to support their partners, whether they were putting on the whole show, being nominated for a performance or just enjoying the industry’s biggest night. Everyone was dressed in their best, arm in arm.

There were classic pairs, like Denzel Washington and Pauletta Washington, Samuel Jackson and wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson. There were old and newer faves, like Will and Jada Pinkett Smith and Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian. Low-key couples decided to step out, like Jay Ellis and Nina Senicar and Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson. And even our March/April cover stars, Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts packed on the PDA for photogs at the event (and Nash’s clutch for the night read “Wifey for Lifey” to let everyone know she’s in it with Betts for the long haul). Take a look for yourself at all the stars who made the 94th Annual Academy Awards date night. Enjoy all the cozy, chic and cute moments between the couples who showed up and showed out for Oscars night. Until next year!

01 Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson Mike Coppola/Getty Images 02 Denzel and Pauletta Washington David Livingston/Getty Images 03 Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Mike Coppola/Getty Images 04 Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images 05 Will and Heather Packer Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic 06 Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts Mike Coppola/Getty Images 07 Model Liya Kebede and ‘CODA’ Producer Philippe Rousselet Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic 08 Jay Ellis and Nina Senicar ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images 09 Maya Rudolph and ‘Licorice Pizza’ Writer/Director Paul Thomas Anderson David Livingston/Getty Images 10 Wanda and Alex Sykes Mike Coppola/Getty Images 11 David and Jessica Oyelowo Mike Coppola/Getty Images 12 Ben and Genae Angelique Crump Mike Coppola/Getty Images 13 Academy Awards Music Director Adam Blackstone and Wife Kaisha David Livingston/Getty Images