Laurence Fishburne And Gina Torres

After 14 years of marriage, Laurence Fishburne and Gina Torres quietly ended their marriage in fall of 2016. For nearly a year, the couple wed in 2002 and have one daughter, Delilah, together. Torres released a statement to PEOPLE stating that there was no bad blood between them. “With heavy hearts, Laurence and I quietly separated and began the dissolution of our marriage in the early fall of last year,” said Torres, 48. “There are no bad guys here. Only a love story with a different ending than either one of us had expected.” She continued, “Happily, however, our family remains intact and we will continue to raise our daughter together with love and joy and awe. As well as raise each other up with respect and love and the continued understanding that we’re in this together, if not side by side.”