Recently, actress Taraji P. Henson confirmed that she and her former fiancé Kelvin Hayden had split this year. Henson broke the news during an interview on The Breakfast Club, after host Charlamagne tha God asked her how women put up with drama in relationships. From Solange and Alan Ferguson to Nick and Mariah, take a look back at some of the most surprising celebrity couple breakups through the years.
The love and basketball between La La and Carmelo Anthony has gone. After spending 7 years in wedded bliss, the husband and wife are reportedly living separately and headed to divorce court. The couple got married in 2010 and have a 10-year-old son Kiyan who they welcomed in March of 2007.
La La and Carmelo Anthony
Soon after celebrating 5 years of marriage and welcoming their son Eissa in January of 2017, singer Janet Jackson and her billionaire husband Wissam called it quits. The couple began dating in 2010 and wed in a secret ceremony in 2012 before pubically celebrating their union in 2013.
Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana
Just days after Christmas 2016, news arrived that Tiny has reportedly filed for divorce from her rapper hubby, T.I. The ATL couple tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed their 7th child, a daughter, Heiress, in March but the two are headed into the New Year without one another and to say we're saddened by the news is an understatement.
T.I. and Tiny
Over the weekend, reality TV couple and Instagram darlings Omarion and Apryl Jones announced their split, shocking fans all over social media. Omarion tweeted about the breakup and Apryl offered an explantion to fans via Snapchat. This wound is stil fresh guys, but one thing's for sure: Apryl says Omarion did not cheat. Well, that's settled.
Omarion and Apryl Jones Split
The flame between singer Jordin Sparks and her beau of 10 months, rapper Sage The Gemini is officially out. In early February the once-happy couple suddenly called it quits and removed all mentions of each other from their social media feeds. Most recently Gemini was secretly recorded saying that their entire relationship was a publicity stunt and they neve cared for each other. Ouch! The whole situation is just a mess. Sparks fans had high hopes for this pair after finally recovering from the initial shock of Sparks splitting with her ex, singer Jason Derulo, just months before she began dating Gemini.
On September 25th, news broke that Black-ish star Anthony Anderson's wife of 20 years, Alvina, had filed for divorce citing citing irreconcilable differences. She also requested spousal support and joint legal custody for their 15-year old son, Nathan. The couple also has a 19-year-old daughter named Kyra.
Yesterday singer Kelly Price announced that she and her husband/manager, Jeffrey Rolle, are calling it quits after 23 years of marriage. “After the untimely death of my sister last year, it weighed on me heavily that this was something we needed to do,” said Price in a statement. “I ultimately made the decision to live the best life I can. I ended things because I didn’t want to compromise what true happiness was anymore. There are no hard feelings and I will love Jeff until the day I die!” This becomes yet another unexpected 2015 breakup that's tough to swallow.
On July 21, 2015, The Hamiltons announced they were divorcing after 10 years of marriage. The once happy couple have three children together and released statements promising to remain a solid team when it comes to co-parenting and working on new music. Sniff...Sniff...
On Sunday December 28, Chris Rock and his wife of nearly 20 years, Malaak Compton-Rock shocked fans by publicly announcing their divorce and requesting respect and privacy during this tough time.
An unsuspecting separation between these two have us all wondering, will "dem babies" have to spend their first Thanksgiving without mommy or daddy this year?
Gasp! In early 2014, romantics all over the country were dealt a shocking blow when they learned that high school sweethearts Paula Patton and Robin Thicke were calling it quits after 22 years together and nine years of marriage. "We will always love each other and be best friends, however, we have mutually decided to separate at this time," said Patton and Thicke in an exclusive statement when they made the announcement.
Oh no! We were really rooting for Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa. The model filed for divorce on September 22, citing "irreconcilable differences" from her husband of 14 months. She posted this adorable photo of their wedding day mere weeks before the split.
Rapper Big Sean called off his engagement to singer-actress Naya Rivera in April 2014. Both are now newly coupled up. Rivera married Ryan Dorsey just three months after ending her engagement to Big Sean. Big Sean is now with singer Ariana Grandé.
On December 12th 2013, The Best Man Holiday star Taye Diggs and his wife of 10 years, actress Idina Menzel, announced that they were calling it quits. The once-happy couple always wore matching smiles on the red carpet. They're also doting parents to son Walker, 4. Their sudden split seemed to took their fans by surprise.
After 14 years together, rapper Nicki Minaj and boyfriend Safaree Samuels called it quits. Sources say that Samuels was jealous of Nicki's stardom and it caused a strain on the couple's relationship. Nicki Minaj based several songs on her new album, The Pinkprint, on her former relationship.
The Neely's are calling it quits after 20 years of marriage. The Down Home with the Neelys hosts released a joint statement released on Septemebr 27 saying a divorce was "the best decision" for them. “Moving forward our focus will be on our individual brands and we are optimistic about our respective futures,” they said.
The high-profile couple announced their separation in a joint statement on January 22, 2012. “We have had the deepest respect for one another throughout our relationship and continue to love each other very much,” they said.
Back in April 2009 singer Kelis filed for divorce from rapper Nas despite being seven months pregnant with their first child. The couple officially divorced in May 2010.
The shock factor was sky high when songstress Chante Moore took to her Facebook page to announce that she and her husband of nine years, Kenny Lattimore, were divorced. “We both will continue to be devoted parents to our son,” she wrote.
Halle and Gabriel’s storybook union came to an end in April 2010 after five years of dating. Since then, the couple have occasionally battled it out in court over their daughter Nahla. Berry married actor Olivier Martinez in 2013.
Gorgeous couple Eva Marcille and Lance Gross first broke the news of their split to ESSENCE.com in March 2010, but we’re still reeling. The two young actors were engaged to be married only a few months later in July 2010.
The singer and super producer called it quits after less than a year of marriage in 2010. The couple settled the terms of their divorce in November 2010 and Milian was reportedly awarded $4 million.
Once the toast of the tabloids, there was nowhere pop starlet Rihanna and her boyfriend Matt Kemp weren’t photographed. So when that just stopped, everyone knew something was up. Kudos to them for keeping their breakup private.
Janet Jackson and boyfriend Jermains Dupri were together for over five years before calling it quits in 2010. She credits the hip hop producer with changing her life.
News broke that Shaunie and Shaquille O’Neal were headed for divorce at the end of 2009. Since then, Shaunie’s been riding solo as the executive producer and reality TV star of “Basketball Wives.”
Tennis star Serena Williams and rapper/actor Common split in 2010, but word is they may be back together again. We never know when these two are on or off again, but do love it when they’re “on.”
When Toni Braxton engaged in a little on-stage lip action with singer Trey Songz at the 2009 Soul Train Awards, the rumormill went wild, alleging that Braxton and her husband Keri Lewis – formerly of Mint Condition – had split. The suspicions were right. Soon after the award show, it was revealed that the two were no longer.
When a ticked off Garcelle Beauvais sent an e-mail to “NY Post” outing her cheating husband, we all went, “Say what?!” Nilon was involved in a five year relationship “with some slut from Chicago,” Beauvais told the newspaper in June 2010.
Freeman and Colley-Lee split in 2010 amid allegations of cheating (on his part). Miss Myrna was one smart cookie. She got nearly half of the Oscar-nominated actor’s money, some $400 million. Don’t mess with a woman scorned.
While actress Malinda Williams and her hip hop hubby Derrick “D-Nice” Jones have both kept pretty quiet about their relationship, talks that the two had broken up began to spread around October 2009, a little over a year after the couple wed. In February 2010, Jones confirmed to ESSENCE.com that he and Williams were separated.
For a while, Kanye West and Amber Rose were hip hop’s most photographed couple. But judging by West’s album, “My Beautiful, Dark Twisted Fantasy,” and the accusations of cheating, the breakup was far from amicable.
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony ended their seven-year marriage in July 2011. The rumors of what ended, what seemed like a blissful union, continue.
Longoria and Parker’s tale of divorce had all the makings of a telenovela: the beautiful actress living her life in the spotlight and the cheating basketball star caught in a lie. The couple split in November 2010. This drama had everyone shaking their heads in disbelief.
The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her ex-NFL player husband Ed Hartwell are called it quits in August 2011, after five years of marriage. They have a 3-year-old son together, Ed. Jr.
Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee
After 14 years of marriage, Laurence Fishburne and Gina Torres quietly ended their marriage in fall of 2016. For nearly a year, the couple wed in 2002 and have one daughter, Delilah, together. Torres released a statement to PEOPLE stating that there was no bad blood between them. “With heavy hearts, Laurence and I quietly separated and began the dissolution of our marriage in the early fall of last year,” said Torres, 48. “There are no bad guys here. Only a love story with a different ending than either one of us had expected.” She continued, “Happily, however, our family remains intact and we will continue to raise our daughter together with love and joy and awe. As well as raise each other up with respect and love and the continued understanding that we’re in this together, if not side by side.”
Laurence Fishburne And Gina Torres