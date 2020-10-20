The Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups
By Charli Penn ·

Recently, actress Taraji P. Henson confirmed that she and her former fiancé Kelvin Hayden had split this year. Henson broke the news during an interview on The Breakfast Club, after host Charlamagne tha God asked her how women put up with drama in relationships.  From Solange and Alan Ferguson to Nick and Mariah, take a look back at some of the most surprising celebrity couple breakups through the years.

01
Taraji P. Henson and Kelvin Hayden
In October, during an interview with The Breakfast Club, Henson confirmed that she and Kelvin had ended their two-year relationship after trying therapy to make it work. The couple were supposed to tie the knot in the spring.
02
Tracy Morgan and Wife Megan Wollover
On Wednesday July 25th, 2020 actor Tracy Morgan and his wife of five years, Megan Wollover, announced were they were ending their marriage. They share a daughter, Maven Sonae Morgan, 7.
03
Solange Knowles and Alan Ferguson
After months of speculation, Solange revealed that she and director Alan Ferguson were ending their marriage of five years. "Early this year we separated and parted ways," the singer wrote via Instagram, "(and tho it ain’t nan nobody business) I find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do."
NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 15: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY) MANDATORY CAPTION: Musician Solange Knowles (wearing Stephane Rolland with Stuart Weitzman shoes and a Lee Savage clutch) and her fiancee, music video director Alan Ferguson (wearing Costume National with an H&M shirt and Maison Martin Margiela shoes), arrive for their rehearsal dinner at the Felicity Street Methodist Church on November 15, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/WireImage)
04
Kenya Moore and Marc Daly
Kenya Moore and Marc Daly announced their split in September 2019. "My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby," Kenya wrote in a statement. "She was made in love and true commitment. The following month, the RHOA star confessed that she remained hopeful that reconciliation was possible between them with stronger communication.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: (L-R) Kenya Moore and Marc Daly attend the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party at The City of West Hollywood Park on March 4, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF)
05
Niecy Nash and Jay Tucker
Niecy Nash broke the news that she and husband Jay Tucker decided to part ways. The ‘Claws’ actress announced the split of her husband via Instagram, saying the two reached a mutual decision. “We believe in the beauty of truth,” she says. “Always have. Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage.”
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Actress Niecy Nash and Jay Tucker attend the Wendy Raquel Robinson And Amazing Grace Conservatory's "There's No Place Like Home" 20th AnniverSoiree at HNYPT on November 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)
06
Anthony Mackie and Sheletta Chapital
In November 2019, it was announced that actor Anthony Mackie quietly filed for divorce from his wife, Sheletta Chapital in late 2017 and finalized the following year. TMZ reported that the pair will share joint custody of their children, however, nothing is known about the cause of the split.
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 14: Actor Anthony Mackie (R) and girlfriend, Sheletta Chapital attend the premiere of "The Adjustment Bureau" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on February 14, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)
07
Monica and Shannon Brown
In October 2019, Monica and Shannon Brown finalized their divorce. In a conversation with ESSENCE's Yes Girl! podcast, the singer revealed that she and her ex-husband still share a mutual level of respect - especially as it relates to co-parenting. "We don’t have to be together to respect one another," she told ESSENCE exclusively. "Anything I can do to really assist in making sure [parenting] continues to be everything that it’s always been, that’s what I’m going to do.”
ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 27: NBA Player Shannon Brown and recording artist Monica attend The Code Red Experience at Patchwerk Recording Studios on August 27, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
08
Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter
In April 2019, Wendy Williams and her husband/longtime manager Kevin Hunter announced their impending divorce. The split followed rumors that Hunter had welcomed a baby with his longtime mistress. During an interview with Sway In The Morning, Williams wished her estranged husband well, saying, “I still love him and I wish him the best in his new life with his new family.” Still, she was intent on moving the divorce along. “I want a divorce, like, yesterday. I want a divorce, like, two months ago, three months ago, whenever I found out, four months ago… I want a divorce and I want to be friends with Kevin.”
HAMMERSTEIN BALLROOM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2018/07/18: Wendy Williams wearing dress by Norma Kamali and Kevin Hunter attend Wendy Williams and The Hunter Foundation gala at Hammerstein Ballroom. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
09
Diddy and Cassie
Back in October 2018, it was announced that Diddy and Cassie went their separate ways after going over a decade strong. According to his reps, Diddy broke things off with Cassie a few months before the news went public. Reps for both parties say, “the decision was amicable and they remain friends.”
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 15: P Diddy and Cassie Ventura arriving at Umu restaurant in Mayfair on May 15, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by GORC/GC Images)
10
The love and basketball between La La and Carmelo Anthony has gone. After spending 7 years in wedded bliss, the husband and wife are reportedly living separately and headed to divorce court. The couple got married in 2010 and have a 10-year-old son Kiyan who they welcomed in March of 2007.

11
Soon after celebrating 5 years of marriage and welcoming their son Eissa in January of 2017, singer Janet Jackson and her billionaire husband Wissam called it quits. The couple began dating in 2010 and wed in a secret ceremony in 2012 before pubically celebrating their union in 2013. 

12
Just days after Christmas 2016, news arrived that Tiny has reportedly filed for divorce from her rapper hubby, T.I. The ATL couple tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed their 7th child, a daughter, Heiress, in March but the two are headed into the New Year without one another and to say we're saddened by the news is an understatement. 

13
Over the weekend, reality TV couple and Instagram darlings Omarion and Apryl Jones announced their split, shocking fans all over social media. Omarion tweeted about the breakup and Apryl offered an explantion to fans via Snapchat. This wound is stil fresh guys, but one thing's for sure: Apryl says Omarion did not cheat. Well, that's settled.

14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee
News broke in April 2017 that the couple, who met back when Williams was a school teacher in Philadelphia, were amicably going their separate ways.

45
Laurence Fishburne And Gina Torres

After 14 years of marriage, Laurence Fishburne and Gina Torres quietly ended their marriage in fall of 2016. For nearly a year, the couple wed in 2002 and have one daughter, Delilah, together. Torres released a statement to PEOPLE stating that there was no bad blood between them.  “With heavy hearts, Laurence and I quietly separated and began the dissolution of our marriage in the early fall of last year,” said Torres, 48. “There are no bad guys here. Only a love story with a different ending than either one of us had expected.” She continued, “Happily, however, our family remains intact and we will continue to raise our daughter together with love and joy and awe. As well as raise each other up with respect and love and the continued understanding that we’re in this together, if not side by side.”

