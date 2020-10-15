Before today, Nicki Minaj fans knew that the rapper had given birth, but didn’t yet know whether she was now a new boy mom or girl mom.

Minaj set the record straight herself today on Instagram writing that she’s ‘grateful’ to the fans who wished her well and “son in love with my son.” That’s right, it’s a boy!

Minaj, 37, and her husband Kenneth Petty welcomed the newest member of their family into the world in Los Angeles on September 30. Minaj has yet to share the baby’s name or a photo, but her Barbs are already thrilled to know the baby’s gender.

Minaj had lots of famous friends to thank for their love and support during this special time in her life, including fellow superstars Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

“Onika, welcome to motherhood. God bless you and your family,” wrote Beyonce in a card, which Minaj shared on her feed. She also posted greetings from Winnie Harlow.

Minaj is clearly smitten with her new arrival, calling him her “favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”

Aww! Congrats, Nicki!