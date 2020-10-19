For months, Taraji P. Henson’s fans have been speculating that she and her fiancé may have called it quits, and it looks like they were right. The couple has in fact ended their engagement and Henson confirmed the news during an interview on The Breakfast Club.
Henson was first spotted this summer not wearing her engagement ring in photos on Instagram, sparking questions from fans, then Hayden was noticeably absent from her 50th birthday celebration in September. Henson revealed their breakup when answering a question from Charlamagne tha God about how women handle the drama from men in their relationships.
“I’m dedicated to the black man, y’all. I just turned 50 and I mean, I hadn’t said it yet, but it didn’t work out,” Henson said. “I tried. I was, like, therapy. Let’s do the therapy thing, but if you’re both not on the same page with that then you feel like, you’re taking it on yourself, and that’s not a fair position for anybody to play in a relationship.”
The couple was originally supposed to tie the knot this spring but postponed their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Henson also revealed they did attempt to make the relationship work before calling it quits. As a huge proponent of mental health in the Black community, Henson revealing that they did try therapy together wasn’t a surprise, but she went on to allude to the fact that ultimately it came down to happiness for them.
“My happiness is not his responsibility and his happiness is not mine,” Henson shared. “We have to first learn how to make ourselves happy to make each other happy. And so, when one person is taking the weight of the entire relationship, it’s never gonna work. You have to show up and yes you want to be understanding but you can’t lose yourself in that understanding. You have to still stand up for yourself and be there for yourself. But it’s hard to do if the other person is doing that part either. That’s why relationships are so difficult—they’re difficult.
Henson and Hayden dated for two years. See photos of the couple together during happier times below.
Actress Taraji P. Henson and former NFL player Kelvin Hayden attend Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California.
Actress Taraji P. Henson and former fiance Kelvin Hayden attend the ceremony honoring Taraji P. Henson with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 28, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Taraji Henson and Kelvin Hayden attend Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala on October 5, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Kelvin Hayden and Taraji P. Henson attend Taraji's Boutique Of Hope Launch Of The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation on September 22, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Taraji P. Henson and Kelvin Hayden attend Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala at Tyler Perry Studios on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Kelvin Hayden and Taraji P. Henson attend a ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on January 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Kelvin Hayden and Taraji P. Henson attend Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation's 10th Annual 'Big Fighters, Big Cause' Charity Boxing Night Presented by B. Riley FBR at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 22, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
(L-R) Snoop Dogg, Shante Broadus, Taraji P. Henson, and Kelvin Hayden attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Kelvin Hayden (L) and Taraji P. Henson attend as Grey Goose toasts to the 2019 US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 07, 2019 in New York City.
Taraji Henson and Kelvin Hayden attend the women's final on day 13 of the 2018 tennis US Open on Arthur Ashe stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 8, 2018 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City.