Tina Knowles And Richard Lawson To Divorce After 8 Years Of Marriage: A Timeline Of Their Relationship

It looks like it’s over for Tina Knowles and husband Richard Lawson.

Knowles, 69, filed for divorce on Wednesday, July 26, ending her marriage of eight years to the 76-year-old actor. The split comes after some speculation about the pair’s marriage, as the two haven’t been on a red carpet together since March and he hasn’t been by her side while she’s supported daughter Beyoncé on her Renaissance tour. Knowles was a constant presence at shows during the European leg.

In her court filing, she cited the cause of the split as “irreconcilable differences” according to TMZ and said they’d been separated since Tuesday, July 25. The couple married in 2015 in a celebration on the water attended by his daughter, actress Bianca Lawson, Beyoncé, Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy, Solange and son Julez (and her ex-husband Alan Ferguson) and many more star-studded guests.

Knowles was previously married to Mathew Knowles. She filed for divorce from him, which was finalized in 2011, after more than 30 years of marriage. She said it was an “almost impossible” thing to do at the age of 58. Nevertheless, she did it and moved forward with Lawson. She’d previously said that he was the man God sent to her after plenty of prayer.

“When I went through my divorce, I decided that I was going to pray this time for someone, then God sent me someone,” she said. “I prayed for the specific qualities I wanted in a man and I wasn’t going to settle for anything less.”

But now, Knowles is ready to move on again. See the details of the newly estranged pair’s relationship, and photos of them during better times in our timeline of their love.

01 The ’80s: They Met Knowles and Lawson go way back. If you didn’t know, before they became a romantic item, they met three decades prior. His sister was one of her good friends and when he first met her, she was pregnant with Beyoncé and married to Mathew. For that reason, he kept his initial attraction to her, to himself. LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 20: (L-R) Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles attend the Ebony Repertory Theatre Presents “The Gospel At Colonus” at Nate Holden Performing Arts Center on June 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

02 2013: They Reconnected and Started Dating After reconnecting following her divorce, which was finalized in 2011, they began seeing each other. The pair stepped out for the first time together as an item at a major event at the Angel Ball in October 2013. They are pictured here at the 2014 event. NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 20: Tina Knowles (L) and Richard Lawson attend Angel Ball 2014 hosted by Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on October 20, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation)

03 2014: She Shared Her Happiness By 2014, they were a couple people had their eyes on. Many women wanted to know how she found love again after heartbreak and divorce. While keynote speaker at the Texas Women’s Empowerment Foundation 8th annual Women and Money Leadership luncheon, she said, “It’s been now a year and five months and I’m in a committed relationship with that handsome man! And I’m the happiest I’ve been in a long, long time.” The couple got engaged later in the year. LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 15: Fashion designer Tina Knowles (R) and Richard Lawson arrive at the 2016 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles “Once Upon a Time” Gala at the L.A. Live Event Deck on October 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

04 2015: They Married The pair tied the knot on a yacht off of Newport Beach in April of 2015 with the couple’s famous children present. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 13: Tina Knowles (L) and Richard Lawson attend Lorraine Schwartz launches The Eye Bangle a new addition to her signature Against Evil Eye Collection at Delilah on March 13, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Lorraine Schwartz )

05 2016: She Shared Her Gratitude for Richard When speaking on what she’s most grateful for in 2016, one of the things she mentioned was the love of her husband. “It’s grateful Sunday and I want to know what you’re most grateful for,” she said on Instagram. “I’m the most grateful for my family and my friends and also for finding love at 62.” NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 10: Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles-Lawson attend the “Shaft” premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

06 2017: A Year of Celebration The couple celebrated plenty in 2017. During that time, Lawsom turned 70, doing so with a birthday bash thrown by Knowles. They also celebrated the opening of their non-profit WACO Theater Center in LA, which would kickstart the popular annual Wearable Art Gala charity event they spearheaded. Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

07 2018: They Went Viral While appearing on the hit OWN series Black Love, Knowles left people talking when she talked about falling for Lawson. She said when speaking on the things that attracted her to him, “Is he perfect? Absolutely not,” to which Lawson’s eyes showed some confusion. He also sounded confused, asking, “No?” People online debated whether or not she embarrassed him, but the pair ignored the chatter. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 28: Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson attend the Lena Horne Prize Event Honoring Solange Knowles Presented by Salesforce at the Town Hall on February 28, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for The Town Hall)

08 2021: He Thanked God for Her In a loving note to celebrate their anniversary in 2021, Lawson recounted their love story, including how he had to keep his “incredible attraction” for her back in the ’80s to himself, but watched her with admiration. “As we remained friends throughout the years, I took great pleasure in observing you become the ultimate mother, especially for your own daughters, but also for the way you care for and nurture women all over the world,” he wrote. “It took 32 years for my attraction for you to come full circle. It was well worth the wait. You’re a revolutionary, visionary, incredible artist, a fashion icon, a leader, a cultural beacon, a hot sexy ratchet God warrior and only second to God, You are my wife. How highly favored Am I???” LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 13: Tina Knowles and Richard Lee Lawson attend the Los Angeles Premiere of “The Harder They Fall” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

09 January 2023: He Responds to Early Breakup Rumors As Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour kicked off abroad, people wondered why Lawson wasn’t by his wife’s side as she supported her firstborn during her big comeback shows. Some even took to his social media to ask the question. Well, he answered one follower. “I’m doing a series here in LA and working on my film,” he said in response to the query. “Thanks for your concern. It’s all good.” WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 10: Actor Richard Lawson and Businesswoman Tina Knowles-Lawson attend BET+ Season 2 Premiere Of The Ms. Pat Show Celebration on August 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET)