Tina Knowles And Richard Lawson To Divorce After 8 Years Of Marriage: A Timeline Of Their Relationship

It looks like it’s over for Tina Knowles and husband Richard Lawson.
Knowles, 69, filed for divorce on Wednesday, July 26, ending her marriage of eight years to the 76-year-old actor. The split comes after some speculation about the pair’s marriage, as the two haven’t been on a red carpet together since March and he hasn’t been by her side while she’s supported daughter Beyoncé on her Renaissance tour. Knowles was a constant presence at shows during the European leg.
In her court filing, she cited the cause of the split as “irreconcilable differences” according to TMZ and said they’d been separated since Tuesday, July 25. The couple married in 2015 in a celebration on the water attended by his daughter, actress Bianca Lawson, Beyoncé, Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy, Solange and son Julez (and her ex-husband Alan Ferguson) and many more star-studded guests.
Knowles was previously married to Mathew Knowles. She filed for divorce from him, which was finalized in 2011, after more than 30 years of marriage. She said it was an “almost impossible” thing to do at the age of 58. Nevertheless, she did it and moved forward with Lawson. She’d previously said that he was the man God sent to her after plenty of prayer.
“When I went through my divorce, I decided that I was going to pray this time for someone, then God sent me someone,” she said. “I prayed for the specific qualities I wanted in a man and I wasn’t going to settle for anything less.”
But now, Knowles is ready to move on again. See the details of the newly estranged pair’s relationship, and photos of them during better times in our timeline of their love.
Knowles and Lawson go way back. If you didn’t know, before they became a romantic item, they met three decades prior. His sister was one of her good friends and when he first met her, she was pregnant with Beyoncé and married to Mathew. For that reason, he kept his initial attraction to her, to himself.
After reconnecting following her divorce, which was finalized in 2011, they began seeing each other. The pair stepped out for the first time together as an item at a major event at the Angel Ball in October 2013. They are pictured here at the 2014 event.
By 2014, they were a couple people had their eyes on. Many women wanted to know how she found love again after heartbreak and divorce. While keynote speaker at the Texas Women’s Empowerment Foundation 8th annual Women and Money Leadership luncheon, she said, “It’s been now a year and five months and I’m in a committed relationship with that handsome man! And I’m the happiest I’ve been in a long, long time.” The couple got engaged later in the year.
The pair tied the knot on a yacht off of Newport Beach in April of 2015 with the couple’s famous children present.
When speaking on what she’s most grateful for in 2016, one of the things she mentioned was the love of her husband.
“It’s grateful Sunday and I want to know what you’re most grateful for,” she said on Instagram. “I’m the most grateful for my family and my friends and also for finding love at 62.”
The couple celebrated plenty in 2017. During that time, Lawsom turned 70, doing so with a birthday bash thrown by Knowles. They also celebrated the opening of their non-profit WACO Theater Center in LA, which would kickstart the popular annual Wearable Art Gala charity event they spearheaded.
While appearing on the hit OWN series Black Love, Knowles left people talking when she talked about falling for Lawson. She said when speaking on the things that attracted her to him, “Is he perfect? Absolutely not,” to which Lawson’s eyes showed some confusion. He also sounded confused, asking, “No?” People online debated whether or not she embarrassed him, but the pair ignored the chatter.
In a loving note to celebrate their anniversary in 2021, Lawson recounted their love story, including how he had to keep his “incredible attraction” for her back in the ’80s to himself, but watched her with admiration.
“As we remained friends throughout the years, I took great pleasure in observing you become the ultimate mother, especially for your own daughters, but also for the way you care for and nurture women all over the world,” he wrote. “It took 32 years for my attraction for you to come full circle. It was well worth the wait. You’re a revolutionary, visionary, incredible artist, a fashion icon, a leader, a cultural beacon, a hot sexy ratchet God warrior and only second to God, You are my wife. How highly favored Am I???”
As Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour kicked off abroad, people wondered why Lawson wasn’t by his wife’s side as she supported her firstborn during her big comeback shows. Some even took to his social media to ask the question. Well, he answered one follower.
“I’m doing a series here in LA and working on my film,” he said in response to the query. “Thanks for your concern. It’s all good.”
But alas, it seems, it was not “all good.” As mentioned, Knowles went ahead and filed for divorce from Lawson, citing irreconcilable differences. They shared no children of course, but shared the amazing work they’ve done with the WACO Center and from what we could tell, many great moments together. We wish them well as they embark on this next chapter, separately.