Home · Black Celeb Couples

Tina Knowles And Richard Lawson To Divorce After 8 Years Of Marriage: A Timeline Of Their Relationship

Following rumors they were on the rocks after fans noticed they hadn't been seen together in some time, Knowles filed for divorce.
Tina Knowles And Richard Lawson To Divorce After 8 Years Of Marriage: A Timeline Of Their Relationship
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

It looks like it’s over for Tina Knowles and husband Richard Lawson.

Knowles, 69, filed for divorce on Wednesday, July 26, ending her marriage of eight years to the 76-year-old actor. The split comes after some speculation about the pair’s marriage, as the two haven’t been on a red carpet together since March and he hasn’t been by her side while she’s supported daughter Beyoncé on her Renaissance tour. Knowles was a constant presence at shows during the European leg.

In her court filing, she cited the cause of the split as “irreconcilable differences” according to TMZ and said they’d been separated since Tuesday, July 25. The couple married in 2015 in a celebration on the water attended by his daughter, actress Bianca Lawson, Beyoncé, Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy, Solange and son Julez (and her ex-husband Alan Ferguson) and many more star-studded guests.

Knowles was previously married to Mathew Knowles. She filed for divorce from him, which was finalized in 2011, after more than 30 years of marriage. She said it was an “almost impossible” thing to do at the age of 58. Nevertheless, she did it and moved forward with Lawson. She’d previously said that he was the man God sent to her after plenty of prayer.

“When I went through my divorce, I decided that I was going to pray this time for someone, then God sent me someone,” she said. “I prayed for the specific qualities I wanted in a man and I wasn’t going to settle for anything less.”

But now, Knowles is ready to move on again. See the details of the newly estranged pair’s relationship, and photos of them during better times in our timeline of their love.

TOPICS: 