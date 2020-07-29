Tracy Morgan And Wife Megan Morgan File For Divorce

Comedian Tracy Morgan and his wife of five years, Megan (Wollover) Morgan, have decided to go their separate ways.

In a statement to TMZ, The Last O.G. star said, “sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce. This is a challenging time for all involved.” Morgan and Wollover share a seven-year-old daughter named Maven Sonae. Wollover was also a stepmother to Morgan’s sons Gitrid, 34, Malcolm, 32, and Tracy Jr., 28, whom he shares with ex-wife Sabina Morgan.

Wollover and Morgan met in 2011 on a blind date and became engaged six months later. The couple wed in August 2015. A year prior to their wedding, Morgan was involved in a car crash that killed his friend and fellow passenger James McNair and left him wheelchair-bound for months. The comedian required surgery on his broken leg and had to learn to walk again.

Back in October 2016, Wollover spoke exclusively with ESSENCE about how the accident changed their lives and their relationship. “We really went through a life and death situation,” she said at the time. “We had a daughter, which was new life, and then 9 or 10 months later the accident happened and Tracy almost died. I look back on it like a movie or a nightmare. I go, ‘Did that really happen?’ …I said he’s a miracle because through therapy and God and all the help of the doctors, in some ways I feel like he’s stronger and better for it.”

We wish both of them the best as they move forward during this difficult time.