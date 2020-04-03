Ari Lennox Hopes New Music Provides ‘A Little Happiness’ To The World

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Celebs have taken to social media with challenges, Instagram Live concerts, and updates about their time in isolation as people all over the world remain quarantined due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, Ebro Darden and Zane Lowe checked in with Kehlani and Ari Lennox for Apple Music to see how they’ve been dealing with quarantine.

Lennox, who had to celebrate her birthday in isolation, told Darden and Lowe that she’s been busy working on new music while in quarantine. “With everything that’s happening, we want to put music out. I don’t know, I want to give a little happiness to the world.”

Kehlani, who had been busy working on her upcoming album before going into quarantine, added that it’s nice she now has the opportunity to spend more time with her daughter.

“I’m a naturally socially distant individual,” she said. “It’s been really nice to be at home all day uninterrupted with my daughter because I’ve been so busy finishing my album that I’ve been at the studio for twelves, seeing her when she wakes up and getting home by the time she goes to sleep. I’ve been missing a lot of time so it’s been really nice to be home 100 percent.”

Kehlani recently released the video for “Toxic,” a racy clip shot on the singer’s computer camera that captures the brings a little heat to quarantine. While Lennox delivered remixes for some of her biggest tracks from Shea Butter Baby.