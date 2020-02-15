Kehlani Sings From The Rooftops In Video For “All Me/Change Your Life”

Photo by LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

Singer Kehlani has finally shared the video for “All Me,” the hot single featuring Keyshia Cole that was released back in December.

The video for the track sees Kehlani singing from a rooftop, cruising around town, and riding a futuristic, graffiti-filled subway. The double-feature music video also includes “Change Your Life,” which finds Kehlani back in her hometown of Oakland.

While the singer hasn’t announced a new project yet, Kehlani is set to join Justin Bieber on his upcoming CHANGES tour.

Popcaan – “Promise”

Dancehall artist Popcaan is thinking of all the good moments with his love in the new video for “Promise.”

The video for the track, which is featured on his new project Vanquish, sees Popcaan enjoying all the attention that fame brings while yearning for time alone with the woman he loves.

Jean Dawson – “Bruise Boy”

Dedicated to “the kids like me,” Jean Dawson’s “Bruise Boy” is a rapid, trippy video that feels like a wild dream.

Blending pop, alternative rock, and hip-hop as Dawson goes from singing to rapping, “Bruise Boy” feels like the artist’s interpretation of the madness love can lead to.

Phony Ppl ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “Fkn Around”

Phony Ppl and Megan Thee Stallion make car washing look sexy in the new video for “Fkn Around.”

The Brooklyn-based band shared the track for the single earlier this month after teaming up with Megan last year for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert.

An ode to risking it all, “Fkn Around” is a fun, funk-infused track with a racy video to match.

Dej Loaf – “Bubbly”

Dej Loaf has shared the video for her latest single “Bubbly.”

The track dropped just last week and is the first from her forthcoming album. Draped in a glamourous green fur coat, Dej raps about the highs of fame and the hustle that got her to the top as she bounces from room to room in a suburban home.

She told The Fader, “This song specifically speaks about events, in detail, that occurred to me prior to making it big. I feel like I’m finally releasing my vision and no one else’s! The video captures every aspect of me! And it’s a representation of my grandmother who I was raised by, who passed along in 2011. Now that I have independence, I feel like it’s the perfect time to give my story straight up! Look at this song as just a chapter from my book (album).”