Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for MoÃ«t & Chandon

A number of celebrities have been added to the lineup for Global Citizen’s Together At Home series, including Miguel, Ziggy Marley, and Anthony Hamilton.

A partnership between the WHO and Global Citizen, Together At Home sees celebrities taking to Instagram Live for musical performances as a way to lift spirits and encourage everyone to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Miguel will perform today, Sunday, on his Instagram Live at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET. Hamilton will go live at 2 pm PT/ 5 pm ET following Miguel’s performance. And Ziggy Marley will perform Monday at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET on his Instagram Live. Previous performances have included John Legend, Common, Chris Martin, and Charlie Puth.

Fans are urged to head to globalcitizen.org/coronavirus to take action against the virus and donate to the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

