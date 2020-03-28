Rihanna Returns And LaKeith Stanfield Drops The New Video For ‘Fast Life’

Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage

Canadian singer PartyNextDoor released his third studio album this week, Partymobile, which includes the new single “Believe It” featuring Rihanna.

It may not be the new music the Navy expected, but Rihanna’s addition to the track might be enough to sustain them for a bit longer.

Kehlani -“Toxic”

Kehlani is bringing the heat while we’re all in quarantine with her new video for “Toxic,” a racy video shot with her computer’s camera. The new single will appear on the singer’s upcoming album, which, unfortunately, has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Htiekal – “Fast Life”

Under his music moniker Htiekal, LaKeith Stanfield has released a video for song “Fast Life,” which gives a nod to films Joker and Casablanca.

In an interview with GQ, Stanfield said that when he received the instrumental for the song “it made me think about all the more luxurious parts of my lifestyle. And what it has become over time.”

The actor added that the album he’s putting together will include songs that are “basically a journey of me coming from nothing, moving into Hollywood, into a whole other type of darkness, and having to adjust to the loss and pain that comes along with that.”

Blenda – “Options”

Rising star Blenda isn’t going to settle and makes it clear in new single “Options.”

Born Blenda Shimba Kabondo and raised by two Congolese parents in a suburb of Stockholm, Sweden, the singer’s music is a blend off genres and her lyrics are a celebration of her feminist ideals. “Options” follows 2018’s “PAYDAY” and 2017’s “Chill.”

Elijah Blake – “Frenemies”

Grammy Award-winner Elijah Blake is urging fans to be careful who they trust in new single “Frenemies.”

The video sees the crooner singing in the studio and atop a roof as a heist is carried out, which doesn’t go exactly as planned. The single comes ahead of the singer’s upcoming album, due to drop this summer.