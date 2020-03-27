Rihanna Gives Fans Just A Taste Of New Music On PartyNextDoor’s ‘Believe It’

Fans may not have gotten the Rihanna album they’ve been waiting for but the singer did treat us to a little taste of something new on PartyNextDoor’s “Believe It.”

A track from the Canadian singer’s new album, Partymobile, “Believe It” includes the first new vocals from Rihanna since 2017. Producers Bizness Boi and Ninetyfour told Rolling Stone that PartyNextDoor, who co-wrote “Work” and “Wild Thoughts,” was able to convince the singer to appear on the song and her vocals were added Monday.

Members of the Navy—Rihanna’s diehard fans—were excited to finally have something new but some were hoping for a bit more.

Rihanna saying 5 words on partynextdoor track left us like:pic.twitter.com/R3EHouKg1s — Golden Perla (@CasuallyPerla) March 27, 2020

Rihanna: you guys ready for some new music?



Us: please God yes



Rihanna: pic.twitter.com/ZkEtdSIoCQ — Big Nas X (@lukeyism) March 27, 2020

we’ve really eaten up these Rihanna crumbs, that girl only said like 5 words in the whole song — sh (@harryshawnn) March 27, 2020

Rihanna don't ever get tired of playing with us? — Rajah (@RajahWhyte_) March 27, 2020

Fans: we want new Rihanna music

Rihanna: *sings 5 words on #PARTYMOBILE*

Fans: how dare you

Her: pic.twitter.com/JAFLXExS74 — Dusk wave🌞 (@la_monroe_) March 27, 2020

Rihanna going back to Fenty after singing 5 words pic.twitter.com/3W1r4CTmkA — Coach (@EdgarMuturi) March 27, 2020

Still, fans may have to wait a bit longer for official new music from the singer as she sets her focus on helping those around the world.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the singer has been busy using her platform to provide protective equipment to healthcare workers and has donated $5 million to the global COVID-19 response through her Clara Lionel Foundation.