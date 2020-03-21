Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation Donates $5 Million To Global COVID-19 Response

Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage

Rihanna‘s Clara Lionel Foundation announced today that it would donate $5 million to the global coronavirus response.

The foundation will team up with on-the-ground partners to serve marginalized communities in the United States, Caribbean, and Africa to prepare and protect against the spreading virus. Justine Lucas, Executive Director of the Clara Lionel Foundation, said in a statement, “Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities–those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic.”

The foundation is partnering with organizations like Feeding America, World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, the International Rescue Committee, and more. Funds will go toward supporting local food banks, acceleration of testing and care, protective equipment, training for healthcare workers, and distribution of critical respiratory supplies.

In a press release, the Clara Lionel Foundation stated that it “believes that one of the most powerful weapons we have against COVID-19 is preparedness. Protecting our frontline health workers and marginalized communities around the world requires getting ahead of it fast and the time to act is now.”

ESSENCE is committed to bringing our audience the latest facts about COVID-19 (coronavirus). Our content team is closely monitoring the developing details surrounding the virus via official sources and health care experts, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Please continue to refresh ESSENCE’s informational hub for updates on COVID-19, as well as tips for taking care of yourselves, your families, and your communities.