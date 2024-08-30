Taylor Russell Rocks A Pixie For The 2024 Venice Film Festival

Stefania D’Alessandro / Getty Images

From boyfriend blush to boy brows, gamine beauty is on the uptick this season, making a necessary transition from makeup to hair. Actress Taylor Russell is a prime example, arriving at the 81st Venice Film Festival in a chic pixie cut.

Her snipped micro bangs loosely framed her forehead while sideburns grazed blushed cheeks, turning the evening into one of incredible charm.

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 28: Taylor Russell attends the red carpet for “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at on August 28, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Maria Moratti/Getty Images)

Known originally by her flipped end bob (Hollywood’s most popular haircut for 2024) the Mother, Couch actress debuted her chopped pixie cut at Loewe’s Casa Seoul last month. Now, we see how the cut grew from super slick to a more lived in look.

First, she attended the photocall for Luigi De Laurentiis, pairing her delicate ‘do with a 1940s John Galliano skirt suit and medium brown lip. After that, she appeared on the opening red carpet for the 2024 rendition of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, giving her side burns a ‘20s pin curl. Then, on the red carpet for Maria, she showed just how full glam a pixie cut can be with an elegant side swoop.

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 29: Taylor Russell attends a red carpet for the movie “Maria” during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 29, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Maria Moratti/Getty Images)

While short cuts are rumored to be difficult to pull off, we’ve seen Zendaya, Zoe Kravitz, and Meagan Good rock both pixies and bobs. All reminding us, alongside Russell’s film festival cut, that a cropped look never goes out of style