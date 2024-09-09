Best Beauty Street Style Moments From NYFW SS25 Day Three

Photos by Seleen Saleh.

The third day of New York Fashion Week has come and gone and the beauty scene has captured our attention alongside the stunning runway displays. From African diasporic beauty at Off-White to renowned makeup artist Fara Homidi adding pops of color on the eyes at Phillip Lim, the day was packed with shows from industry heavyweights.

Meanwhile, attendees and celebrities walk a runway of their own— showcasing their interpretations of the day’s beauty trends. Tastemaker and artist Aliyahcore was spotted with a dewy base and matte orange eyeshadow that blended seamlessly with her ombre fashion statement, embodying Homidi’s vision.

Meanwhile, Tinashe opted for a more subdued, off-duty look, sporting a “no makeup, makeup” face paired with blonde braids. We can’t fail to mention that sleek ponytails were also abound— as seen on Issa Rae and Coco Jones. As for Doechii? She never comes to play. This time she was seen with face-framing coils and sharp liner.

Day Three of NYFW SS25 saw a diverse array of beauty expressions on the streets. From “buss down” middle parts to natural hair styles and experimental eyeshadow moments, the street style looks reflected the creativity and individuality that New York Fashion Week is known for. Below are the 24 best beauty moments from the day.