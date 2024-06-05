Sha’Carri Richardson Is Olay’s Newest Brand Ambassador

OLAY

For an Olympian, it only makes sense that taking care of their body is a top priority. And ahead of the 2024 games in Paris, USA Track & Field star Sha’Carri Richardson finds time in her fast-paced schedule for recovery and self-care. “I always make it a priority to decompress,” she says. To remain grounded, her health and wellness routines are intuitive. “I do whatever my training and emotions require. It’s all about what I’m feeling I need in that moment.” This includes caring for her skin.

That said, for the fastest woman in the world– running the 100-meter in a record-breaking 10.65 seconds– teaming up with Olay as their new brand ambassador was a “no-brainer,” she tells us via Zoom. “Growing up with my grandmother, Olay is in a lot of childhood memories that I have,” Richardson adds. “This honestly feels like a full circle moment.”

As for how she removes dirt, oil, and sweat post-workout? Richardson reaches for the new and athlete-approved Cleansing Melt. They are a water-soluble pad which turns into a rich, creamy lather after touching water. “With most cleansing products, your face can be left feeling dry.” she says. “My favorite part about this one is definitely the hydrating factor.”

And outside of serving glowing skin, she’s known to deliver major glam on the track, too. “I do love me some Fenty. I do,” she says. “I like a nice lip, a nice liner, and either mascara or lashes.” For hair care, her current secret is just water. “I’m definitely more in my natural phase at the moment,” she says. This approach is seemingly as natural as her can’t-miss confidence, which sent her ginger wig flying before her 100m US Championship win.

“You have to be confident in yourself no matter what anyone thinks of you,” Richardson says of what helps her stay focused. “I’m excited about my track career, qualifying to make the USA team, and then going on to run in the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.” Through everything coming her way, a simple mantra keeps her grounded. “What’s meant for you, you will have, no matter what.”