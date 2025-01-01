I Tried My First Ever Scalp Treatment—Here’s How It Went

David Lees / Getty Images

Taking care of my scalp has become another important part of my self-care routine. I’ve learned that a healthy scalp is the foundation for stronger hair. Whether it’s exfoliating to remove buildup, or using a nourishing scalp serum, I need to make sure my scalp gets more TLC in their life.

Along my scalp-care journey, though, I’d never tried a scalp massage. To change that, a few weeks ago, I went to the Yukie Natori New York Head Spa to experience the most in-depth scalp evaluation, scalp detox, relaxing massage, and therapeutic care.

Below for more on the before, during, and after of my scalp treatment.

Why get a scalp treatment?

“Scalp has an increase in yeast,” says Woolery-Lloyd, explaining that this can lead to a medical condition, seborrheic dermatitis. “It’s an inflammatory medical condition caused by your body’s own inflammatory reaction to yeast that’s on the scalp.” Our scalp is often ignored in skincare, but it’s important, too.

What should you do before the treatment?

Dr. Heather Woolery-Lloyd, MD FAAD, a dermatologist based in Miami, recommends patients to learn about their hair goals before getting a scalp treatment. Sometimes, we take caution when it comes to our skin, but our scalp also has a skin layer that needs close attention.

My experience

When I went to do an in-depth scalp evaluation, the estheticians shared that I have a clogged scalp. After speaking with the esthetician, I walked to one of the rooms where there was a massage bed and sink for me to relax during the treatment. I laid down on the bed and they gave my scalp a welcome massage. Specifically, they gave my scalp a deep shiatsu massage using a nano-steam machine to open the pores. They covered my head with a steam cap as part of the steam therapy. After the massage, the esthetician started washing my hair using the ZORYVE foam while giving my scalp another massage. The treatment took 75 minutes.

Dr. Woolery-Lloyd loves this foam treatment because “it’s lightweight, absorbs quickly, and works in all hair types.” She also notes that the company sought out hairstylists to make sure that the formula is steroid-free and you can use it once a day.

The results

After washing and blow drying my hair, the aesthetician showed me the before and after results of my scalp. My scalp was clean and curls were in full volume. In the end? I’d definitely come back to Yukie Natori New York Head Spa for a hair-loving treatment.