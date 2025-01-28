Product Of The Week: Act + Acre Cold Processed Hair Cleanse

Composite by India Espy-Jones

In an industry where there is an overwhelming amount of product launches daily, Product Of The Week helps you cut through the noise. To help you find your new beauty and wellness favorites, this series highlights the tried-and-true products that our writers can’t live without.

A new year means a fresh start. It’s the perfect time to refresh our homes, closets, and overall lifestyle. It’s also an ideal time to deep clean our strands—releasing our tresses of all old memories and giving it a fresh start to flourish. Act + Acre Cold Processed Hair Cleanse is a perfect way to give your hair the reboot it deserves. At least, that’s what I’m telling all my girlfriends after giving this product a shot.

I’ve never been one to consider a hair cleanse for the start of the new year. However, after an emotional 2024, my strands, much like I did, desperately needed something new. The stress of the previous year, thanks to a breakup, had left my hair dry and full of breakage. So much so that I gave myself a haircut because a trim wasn’t enough. As much as chopping my hair made me want to cry, I knew it was the only way to move forward in strength.

But beyond this, I knew I needed to invest in some new products, too—cleanser included. Insert: The Cold Processed Hair Cleanse. This product is a balancing shampoo that gently removes build-up, strengthens the hair, and balances the scalp. The main ingredient that supports these claims is apple cider vinegar thanks to its antibacterial, antimicrobial, and antifungal properties.

As for my routine, I prep my hair, starting with the Ceremonia Pre-Shampoo Oil. As someone with thick natural hair, it’s always best I start my pre-cleansing process with an oil to ensure an easy detangling session. I then drench my hair in cold water and follow up with the cleanse.

After the first use, I was instantly surprised by its thick, creamy texture. Since apple cider vinegar is heavily advertised, I braced myself for a liquid base. I must admit my strands much appreciated the thicker, creamier texture. It was easy to lather the product throughout my hair without reapplying. The wash experience was more mundane and felt like your typical shampoo routine—meticulous and with a lot of arm strength.

I noticed a difference once I rinsed the product from my tresses and, most importantly, my scalp. My hair felt cleansed without being over-stripped of its natural oils. I appreciate this as someone whose hair can be dry occasionally. Most of all, I loved how clean my scalp felt—inspiring a clean slate after a heavy year.