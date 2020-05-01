Out Of Toilet Paper? Try These Products Instead

If toilet paper has been hard to come by since the coronavirus pandemic struck, then allow me to draw your attention to another option for cleaning your lady parts at home or on the go. Enters: feminine wipes.

Aside from giving your vagina a fresh, clean feeling, the convenient cleansing cloths do a few things toilet paper can’t, including moisturize skin, and ward off offensive odors.

However, it’s important to note that feminine wipes should only be used externally. Or else you risk disrupting your vagina’s bacterial balance, which could cause more harm than good.

Also note, all wipes aren’t created equal. So I’ve rounded up the best gentle, hypoallergenic wipes for your V in the gallery below because she only deserves the best.