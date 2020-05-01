Out Of Toilet Paper? Try These Products Instead

If toilet paper has been hard to come by since the coronavirus pandemic struck, then allow me to draw your attention to another option for cleaning your lady parts at home or on the go. Enters: feminine wipes.
Aside from giving your vagina a fresh, clean feeling, the convenient cleansing cloths do a few things toilet paper can’t, including moisturize skin, and ward off offensive odors.
However, it’s important to note that feminine wipes should only be used externally. Or else you risk disrupting your vagina’s bacterial balance, which could cause more harm than good.
Also note, all wipes aren’t created equal. So I’ve rounded up the best gentle, hypoallergenic wipes for your V in the gallery below because she only deserves the best.
Goodwipes Down There Wipes In Golden Hour
You can wipe confidently with these pre-moistened plant-based wipes. They’re formulated with all-natural ingredients that won’t irritate the skin or disrupt your temperamental pH. What’s even better is that these wipes have a hint of vanilla and bergamot, two scents that always make me feel fresh and feminine
Megababe Megafresh Wipes Care-Down-There Cleansing Cloths In Coconut Hibiscus
Your skin down there only deserves the best, and that’s why you should be wiping with these soothing cloths infused with aloe and vitamin-E. Each pouch comes with 18 individually wrapped cloths for you to keep stashed in your purse or pocket.
Rael Natural Feminine Wipes
Keeping your intimate area fresh is essential business, so if your grocery stores are short on toilet tissue, stock up on these travel-friendly feminine wipes that are free of harmful ingredients and full of soothing aloe and grapefruit extracts.
Deo Doc Intimate Deowipes In Violet Cotton
These feminine wipes were formulated by a gynecologist to help cleanse your lady bits and neutralize odor. The first thing you'll notice about these deodorizing wipes is the fresh scent that makes for a truly luxurious bathroom break.
Kleenex Cottonelle Flushable Wipes
I couldn't think of a better way to spend a dollar than on these flushable wipes that are good for your V and the environment. They’re fragrance-free, made with the simplest ingredients, and they’re biodegradable.