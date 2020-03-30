COVID-19 has brought much of daily life in the United States to a halt. As of this writing, there have been 145,131 confirmed cases, with 2,608 people dying from the novel coronavirus and 4,574 people recovering. Digging deeper, ESSENCE has highlighted how marginalized communities are at higher risk of being severely impacted by COVID-19, particularly vulnerable Black communities.

From entrenched healthcare discrimination—including, but certainly not limited to, long distances between rural communities and advanced healthcare—to the carceral state, it is clear that COVID-19 will continue to be instructive on what happens to the people that this white supremacist, capitalist nation has forcefully and willfully kept at the bottom when the bottom falls out.

Black people, particularly cash poor Black people, are more likely to live with comorbid health conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma, and more. Black people are already treated as if we feel less pain and, subsequently, not administered adequate pain medication. There are Black communities living under food apartheid, who have little or no access to fresh water, or quality healthcare. And Black women, specifically, carry more stress and anxiety, and live with pre-existing conditions often made worse by simply trying to survive in this world.

All of these things place us at greater risk.

So what do these inequitable and discriminatory conditions mean when fighting COVID-19?

To date, no healthcare organization has released data on the race and ethnic demographics affected by this novel coronavirus, despite requests—even though it is clear that Black communities will face disproportionate devastation. As we read about more and more (younger) Black people becoming critically ill or dying from COVID-19 complications, like Rana Zoe Mungin and Dezann Romain, and as the state of Louisiana becomes the next hotbed for the virus, ESSENCE is asking:

Where’s the data?

L. Toni Lewis, MD, principal of Health Equity Cypher, and founder and president of Liberation Health Strategies; Shavon Arline-Bradley, principal of Health Equity Cypher; and Joia Crear-Perry, MD, principal of Health Equity Cypher, and founder and president of National Birth Equity Collaborative, discuss in the video above.

*****

