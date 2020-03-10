For the past week, the popular plant-based feminine care brand, The Honey Pot, has been flying off the shelves. Their recent surge in sales stems from a Target ad starring co-founder Beatrice Dixon that had racist white women all in their feelings, but the silver lining is that so many women have been put on to a Black-owned feminine care brand they otherwise hadn’t tried yet.
In case you weren’t aware, Ms. Dixon is not the only Black woman out here on a mission to keep vaginas clean, healthy and happy. Here are five other Black-owned feminine care products owned by Black women that your “gina” would love.
01
Ruby Love
Founded by Crystal Etienne in 2015 and formerly known as PantyProp, Ruby Love is an apparel company rooted in the belief that periods should never stop women from doing, being and going. The company offers everything you'll need for that time of the month, from double-sided pads and leak-proof swimsuits to "first period kits" for teens.
02
Kushae
OB/GYN and breast cancer survivor, Dr. Barb, teamed up with ex-Pharmaceutical Sales Consultant to create chemical-free solutions to the feminine care issues we're all so familiar with. Kushae offers all-natural, doctor-formulated feminine hygiene products addressing feminine odor, chafing, irritation, and more.
03
VENUS BY VAVA
Cleansing your sex toys is just as important as the toys themselves. In this case, make sure they're cleaned with ingredients from nature, not harsh synthetics or chemicals. Venus By Vava also makes a ton of other impressive products like feminine wash, talc-free powder and ph-balanced lubricants.
04
Urban Serenite
Urban Serenite's herbal yoni blend heals and detoxifies to help women recover from childbirth, intercourse, irregular menstruation, and decrease menstrual cramps.
05
Clean & Cute™ Panty Wash
Did you know the detergent that you wash your underwear with can have a huge impact on your vaginal health? Created by Atlanta-based OB/GYN Dr. Tosha Rogers, this gentle detergent was developed to remove all vaginal discharge from your underwear. Its anti-bacterial, anti-yeast, as well as anti-mold. You, your vagina and your panties (and bras) won't regret it.