For the past week, the popular plant-based feminine care brand, The Honey Pot, has been flying off the shelves. Their recent surge in sales stems from a Target ad starring co-founder Beatrice Dixon that had racist white women all in their feelings, but the silver lining is that so many women have been put on to a Black-owned feminine care brand they otherwise hadn’t tried yet.

In case you weren’t aware, Ms. Dixon is not the only Black woman out here on a mission to keep vaginas clean, healthy and happy. Here are five other Black-owned feminine care products owned by Black women that your “gina” would love.