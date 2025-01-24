Achieve The Viral Margiela Porcelain Skin With Pat McGrath’s New Product

courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs

This time last year, the legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath presented one of the greatest beauty looks of all time at John Galliano’s final Maison Margiela couture show in Paris. The theatrical 1930s look—revealed in the dank underbelly of an arc bridge near the infamous Seine—turned rickety-walking models into dolls with porcelain skin.

Following the show, the beauty community begged McGrath to unveil the secret behind her glass-shattering technique, which has been recreated by makeup artists time and again since then. “I’ve never seen a makeup look go so viral,” she says, as she divulged her process in a post-show masterclass. “I believe in full disclosure.”

Now, a week ahead of the show’s anniversary, the beauty celebrity bottled up her iconic runway moment into a single-step peel-off mask: the Skin Fetish: Glass 001 Artistry Mask. What was once a makeup mystery, which at the time of show, took about three years to master, is now achievable with just a skincare product.

Using a damp Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Blurring Brush, the mask is applied in thin layers on dermaplaned skin, drying one before applying the next. Couture beauty sans the multi-step process, what remains is a tangulu-style lacquer-like film which can be applied over makeup or on bare skin, then easily crack and peel off.

Unlike the show’s skin, which required a concoction of distilled water, drugstore masks, and Skin Illustrator Clear Gloss loaded into an airbrush gun, Glass 001 is full of skincare ingredients instead. Enriched with rose flower water, glycerin, aloe leaf extract, and allantoin, the key is to make your pores appear disappeared.

From applying the mask to your face’s high points—like the cheekbones, nose bridge, and chin—to diffusing the edges with your fingertips, and even mixing the mask with eyeshadow from her Mothership palettes, tapping into McGrath’s pro tips can turn the viral look into your own. “It’s beauty reimagined for makeup lovers everywhere,” she says in a press release. “Wear it, love it, make it yours.”

Skin Fetish: Glass 001 Artistry Mask will be available exclusively at Pat McGrath Labs starting January 30.