TheStewartofNY/GC Images

The year hasn’t ended yet. This week’s celebrity beauty moments were both a celebration of the holidays ahead—candy cane-striped manicures, red and mocha lips, and cherry cola hair—and the wellness reset needed to end the year.

From Teyana Taylor to Cardi B, a number of celebrities attended Kim Kardashian’s Skims flagship opening in New York in leopard-esque beauty looks. For Taylor, mocha mousse makeup (dark brown liner and a light brown lip with frothed shadow) matched the tone of Cardi’s banged brunette updo. Meanwhile, La La Anthony’s cherry-cola hair put an end to trending discourse about Black women in color 99J.

Taraji P. Henson turned to cherry-kissed lips (which rubbed off on Mary J. Blige’s red-accented manicure), while Chloe Bailey attended Blue Ivy Carter’s Mufasa premiere in a curled ribbon-like hairstyle. For an extra tight, lifted look, face tape on Doechii accentuated her eyes before Serena Williams ended the week with blush and unbrushed curls on a private jet.

In case you missed it, take a look at 18 of the best celebrity beauty moments from the week.