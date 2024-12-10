Product Of The Week: Glossier Eyeshadow Stick

Composite by India Espy-Jones

In an industry where there is an overwhelming amount of product launches daily, Product Of The Week helps you cut through the noise. To help you find your new beauty and wellness favorites, this series highlights the tried-and-true products that our writers can’t live without.

Seldom do we offer the gift of imperfection. This season, beauty is defined not by the perfect red (or mocha mousse) lip. Rather, the transfer of your lipstick onto a martini glass, departed lashes you pinch off your cheeks, and smeared liner you wake up with after a holiday party. Thus, adding intention to perceived flaws is the understated (and often, avoided) makeup trend to take into the new year.

From 1980s Kohl liner to party-hard musicians in the early 2010s, Glossier launched a collection of limited edition eyeshadow sticks for the ultimate quiet grunge holiday look. The five smudge shades are named after punk music culture. Roadie, a shimmer champagne; Hook, a shimmer tarnished silver; Amp, a metallic rusted copper; Riff, a metallic soft bronze; and a matte midnight blue, Stereo.

The part-makeup, part-skincare formula enriched with vitamin E acetate and a blend and set complex allows for a 30-second “play time” before the shadow dries; an optimal time frame for a rushed, intuitive application (which is the point.)

For my look, I pair MAC’s Chintz shade from their Lipstick Bringbacks collection with Glossier’s oxidized Amp shade for a mixed metal finish (my makeup is like a reflective holiday decoration). The quick eye look is achieved just by drawing a line around my eyes and waterline, then using my fingers to rough, buff, and smudge Pat McGrath-style.

For a cool-toned combination, I compliment the new champagne Roadie or tarnished silver Hook shade with an iridescent Haku lip. According to Glossier, the eyeshadow delivers a “perfectly undone effect” sans sharpener to take the pressure off this holiday season.