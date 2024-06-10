ICYMI: 15 Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Week

@aokileesimmons / Instagram

In the celebrity beauty world, hair had the upper hand last week, thanks to a few distinct looks. On one hand, cutting edge bantu knots and braids gave us major inspo. On the other, flipped bobs and curls added a touch of softness. Although makeup took a backseat, a handful of looks– smoky wings, erased brows, and pronounced eyeshadow included– complemented the volume of hair.

At the top of our feed, Fenty Hair’s Rihanna paired her “retired” tee with a draping blonde braid down (as if she just snatched a wig off), held up with pearlescent clips. Her relaxed look juxtaposed Doechii’s bantu knots and bangs (like the villager looks at Luar FW 24) with bolts replacing knots on supermodel Aweng Chuol. Then, Tyla showed off her Boho braids which swiped against her glittered skin (think: Fenty Beauty Diamond Veil). Meanwhile, artists JT and Ravyn Lenae pulled off orange-toned ‘dos.

The Acolyte’s Jodie Turner-Smith paired an ultra-short flipped bob with sweet, rosy-toned makeup and nearly-gone brows. To add some drama, Doja Cat’s eyebrows went even skinnier, framing a blurred wing with golden yellow shadows up to her brow bone. And when it came to Aoki Lee Simmons? She modeled for Alexander Wang, in a more neutral look, complete with Isamaya Beauty’s LipLaq; reminiscent of her mother’s beauty.

In case you missed it, take a look at 15 celebrity beauty moments from the week.