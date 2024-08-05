ICYMI: 15 Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Weekend

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Can you believe it’s August already? That practically means summer is almost over and we’re doing everything we can to enjoy the final warmer moments and. In addition to the weather, a few head turning beauty moments are bringing the heat, too.

For starters, our favorite girls are running the world at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Can we talk about gymnast Simone Biles touching up her pout as she scores gold. Meanwhile, her medal isn’t the only thing shimmering, as her diamond-adorned smile stole the show, too. And speaking of Olympians, runner Noah Lyles represented USA, showing off his digits, and beaded cornrows, as he scored the Olympic champion title.

Many celebrities are in Paris watching and rooting for everyone Black, as Issa Rae says. Former tennis star Serena Williams decided to keep it casual with straight blonde hair during the weekend. On another note, SZA showed off her pink hair.

If you’re into (or considering) rocking a red lipstick, take it from Monica as she stood in the pool sporting hers with straight hair. Even Tina Knowles rocked a bold red lip when she went to a Broadway show over the weekend. A reminder that the rouge shade will always be on trend.

Below are our favorite beauty moments from the weekend.