@sabrinaelba / Instagram

Over the last week, celebrities took a moment to define their beauty through extended hair, light, summery makeup, and trending nail looks. Dark lips met layered mascara, waist-long braids and wigs replaced the beloved bob, while manicures were divided into three categories: nude pink, simple designs, or French tips.

For example, Mary J. Blige arrived in New York with red box braids (a similar color to singer Ravyn Lenae) and square pink nails. Meanwhile, Lizzo used her brown French tips with multi-colored flowers to pull back curled faux locs. Megan Thee Stallion, on the other hand, rocked bangs with face-framing flips and hand-painted, chopstick-like acrylics.

Hair and nails complemented the makeup—Rihanna wore her new Fenty Cheeks Suede Powder Blush in one of this week’s rare blush moments—for a lightweight end-of-summer feel. No-makeup duo Sabrina and Isan Elba gave a skin-first base with a serious, dark lip. Oppositely, Janelle Monae went matte red on a yacht. To end the week, Love Island’s Serena Page was seen in faux lashes, glittered eyeshadow, and glossed lips for the show’s Reunion.

In case you missed it, take a look back at 14 celebrity beauty moments from the week.