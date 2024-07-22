ICYMI: 13 Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Week

Dave Benett / Getty Images for Range Rover & Harper’s Bazaar

Protective styles, rose-kissed cheeks, and decorated tips were all in last week. Although celebrities were split between wigs and braids (as expected this season), protective styles didn’t miss a beat. And, on the topic of beats, layered blush and contrasted lips reminded us of the close relationship between the two. All the while embellished nail decor put a spin on classic looks, which cued a midsummer update to the French tip.

Lizzo’s layered blush (similar to Tems) featured Nude Stix Nudies Bloom in bohemian rose and Ortega Beauty’s Ethereal Glow Balm in rose quartz, which was paired with a Faux Filler glazed lip. Jourdan Dunn served up an angelic no-makeup look and a short, gel-slicked haircut at Wimbledon. Meanwhile, blue eyeliner on Missy Elliott and brown shadow on Gabrielle Union differentiated their looks, otherwise joined by separated lashes, glossed lips, and powdered finishes.

A custom unit on Anok Yai blended green and jade to compliment her rich complexion, which she wore with an ombré French tip. The stars of Chloe Bailey’s Saint Lucia Carnival costume were her Queen of Hearts headdress and opal-toned, embellished nails. While Doechii posed in brushed half-up, half-down crimps, to end the week, Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland opted for bombshell blowouts on platinum blonde hair and bob respectively.

In case you missed it, take a look back at 13 celebrity beauty moments from the week below.