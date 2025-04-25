Expert-Approved Looks To Try For Beyoncé's ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour

Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

Beyoncé has had a busy year. At the 67th annual Grammy Awards, she was the first Black woman in history to win Best Country Album Of The Year. Now, she’s going on her 32-stop Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour (and, of course, she’s bringing Cécred on the road).

As the official beauty brand of the tour, Beyoncé’s hair care brand Cécred will host pop-ups in stadiums across the country, but one question still remains: what beauty looks should you rock?

From Wild West ponytails to rustic eye makeup and denim manicures, beauty experts break down the best beauty looks to wear on tour below.

Hair

“Cowboy Carter’s hair look can be described as a blend of rugged and effortless,” Wella Professionals brand ambassador and hair stylist Dereq Clark tells ESSENCE. Think: tousled waves with a sun-kissed tone embodying long days spent on the ranch. “It’s not overly polished and styled,” he says. Throwing on cowboy-approved accessories like hats, bandanas, and rustic hairpins, Clark predicts a resurgence of natural, effortless styles.

The Classic Cowboy Hat Hair: “This look pairs perfectly with a stylish cowboy hat,” he says. “The key is to create volume at the roots while keeping the length sleek.”

How-To: Start with clean, dry hair. Use a volumizing mousse like Wella Professionals EIMI Extra Volume Mousse at the roots and blow-dry your hair upside down. Once you have that lift, pull the sides back slightly and let the lengths fall naturally. For a nice natural shine and gloss he recommends the Wella Professionals Ultimate Smooth Miracle Oil Serum to smooth the hair and cuticle. The hat will do the rest, adding flair while keeping your hair perfectly in place.

Tousled Braids: “Braids are not only practical but can also be super stylish,” he says, suggesting you lean into raw, earth-toned hair colors. “This look gives off an adventurous vibe.”

How-To: After parting with Cécred’s Parting Tail Comb, take a section of hair on each side and braid them loosely. Leave a few face-framing pieces out for added softness. Secure the braids at the back or let them hang over your shoulders for a boho twist. Using Cécred’s viral Restoring Edge & Hair Drops and Nourishing Hair Oil, finish off your edges, scalp, and braids with healthy hydration.

The Wild West Ponytail: This look is “a classic ponytail but volume is the key with lots of texture,” Clark says.

How-To: Start with a texturizing spray like Wella Professionals EIMI Sugar Lift Sugar Spray to add grit to your hair. Gather your hair into a high ponytail, but before securing it, gently pull on the crown of your hair to create volume. Wrap a small section of hair around the base of the ponytail for a polished finish. You could even add a bandana tied around the base for even more fun.

Makeup

“Cowboy Carter as a makeup look is bold, sultry, and powerful,” says celebrity makeup artist Yeika. “It fuses classic Western grit with glam.” Think: smoked-out liner, deep earthy tones, radiant bronzed skin, and a touch of rebellious edge. “It’s a high-fashion cowgirl meets Southern girl,” she says.

In the stadium, Yeika predicts soft matte finishes, bold lashes, and metallic accents like golds and silvers to catch stage lights. “Western fashion is all about statement, so makeup will reflect that: dramatic eyes, sun-kissed skin, and strong lip moments,” she says.

Bronzed Smokey Eye & Nude Lip:

How-To: Start with a bronzed eyeshadow blended into the crease, deep brown smoke along the lash line, and a pop of shimmer on the lid. Pair it with a nude lip and soft contour to keep the focus on the eyes. A more natural, yet warm look, Glorilla’s makeup artist Sadai Banks says this look is her top pick. “My absolute favorite is a golden bronze look, gold- and amber-tone shadows,” she says. Meanwhile, celebrity makeup artist Wendi Tolkin San George says a smokey eye can be done with silver shimmers, instead of bronze, which pairs well with Beyoncé’s cowboy denim.

Monochromatic Berry Flush:

How-To: Use rich berry tones on the cheeks, lips, and eyes for a fresh yet romantic Western vibe. “It gives rodeo-glam without being too overdone,” Yeika says, recommending cream products for a dewy finish. Building on the look, Banks suggests a bushy brow for an “untamed, wild, free, and edgy” moment, while faux freckles add an unexpected detail.

Graphic Liner + Bold Lip:

How-To: A sharp wing or double-liner in deep brown or black can be paired with a bold red or oxblood lip to give cowgirl drama. “It’s a nod to Beyoncé’s fearless persona and Southern heritage,” Yeika says. According to Banks, a signature red or coral lip stain also gives off a “vintage rodeo look”. To achieve this, Tolkin San George recommends products like MAC’s retro matte lipstick in the historic shade “Ruby Woo” and using eyelash glue to stick rhinestones on the face and eyes, complemented by full lashes.

Nails

“I would describe Cowboy Carter nails as ‘Black cowgirl chic’,” says nail artist Kinaya Haug. Envisioning a white base color with blue and red accents, she suggests adorning the look with lassos, hats, boots, belts, horseshoes, cow print—all things Western. Oh, and “lots of gems.” “I would include a lot of pearls and flashy gems to give the western vibe a pop,” Haug says, topped off for the famous Cowboy Carter sash.

Silver/Gold Embellishments with Turquoise:

How-To: Silver and gold accents are always added to western nails and they usually go on top of a turquoise background. The best way to make a turquoise stone look is by picking your best turquoise color, adding some wiggly lines and blending them into the turquoise a little bit then adding some more definitive black lines on top to add an extra detailed layer.

Jean Nails:

How-To: Jean nails are totally cowboy carter theme especially since she collaborated with Levi’s. I would pick a darker denim-colored blue, add a lighter blue airbrush or powder on top in the middle to give the jean-style dimension, then add lines around the outline of the nails for the stitching accent. If you wanna get really crazy you can glue pieces of real jeans to the nails to make them look realistic. And to top that off, you could even bedazzle them.

Star Nails:

How-To: Last but not least, to make the perfect star nails which I feel are so cowboy Carter coded, you have to take your nail art brush out and draw a 5 point star then fill it in. They’re so fun but they take a lot of patience.