3 Tips On How To Cover Grays Without Permanent Hair Dye

As we get older, things change in our body. This even includes our crown. “Melanocytes become less efficient at producing that pigment, which is delivered to the hair shaft,” Dr. Heather Woolery-Lloyd, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist in Miami, tells ESSENCE. “Melanocytes are pigment cells that give our hair its color.“

It’s common for almost everyone to have gray hair. According to Woolery-Lloyd, melanocytes aren’t producing melanin as much as we enter our 20s or early 30s. “For most people, graying happens in their 40s, 50s, 60s, and beyond.” Whether a few silver strands of hair turns completely gray, it’s part of the journey.

But hey, if you’re not ready to embrace it, here are easy ways to cover them up below.

Use a sulfate-free shampoo

Caleb Backe, hair expert at Maple Holistics, notes that you can use a sulfate-free shampoo for any gray brassiness tones. “A purple shampoo helps your hair color appear vibrant and more natural,” says Backe. “Color-depositing shampoos and conditioners are also helpful in hiding unwanted gray colors and help to maintain the look of your dyed colors.”

Root-touch up sprays

Celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble recommends using a refreshing spray as a temporary solution between salon visits without permanent dye. “These solutions are gentle on your hair, easy to apply, and offer quick results, though they may need more frequent reapplication.”

Use mascara sticks

You’re probably raising an eyebrow on using a mascara stick to cover your gray hair. (Hint: my mom does this and it works wonders). Backe recommends using them as they provide quick, targeted coverage on individual gray strands or small sections on the roots. “These are user-friendly and perfect for last-minute touch-ups.”