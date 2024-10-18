Imaan Hammam’s Teased Blowout Is Perfect For Fall

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret

Earlier this week, Victoria’s Secret held their first fashion show after a six-year hiatus, calling all supermodels back to the confetti-coated catwalk. With silk press season in full swing, a night full of bone-straight hair would have been no surprise. However, Imaan Hammam—and a number of other Angels—could not be tamed, sweating out their mane with lioness blowouts.

Imaan Hammam at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on October 15, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images)

Hammam’s lingerie-clad body was not the only tease of the night. Her natural hair, bouffant and textured, reminisced a sexy night in with heat-trapped between every twist and turn of her brushed curls. Volume set the mood as lead hair stylist Duffy—known for his The Supremes-referenced Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2024 show—upped the ante on the bombshell blowouts Victoria’s Secret is known for.

Although some of the angels, like Anok Yai and Jasmine Tookes, wore a slicked-back high ponytail and silk press respectively, others were seen in electrified coifs. Tyra Banks, Blésnya Milner, and Joan Smalls walked in more straight, frizzed blowouts, however Hammam’s mid-back extensions retained a natural texture.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: (L-R) Blesnya Minher and Imaan Hammam attend the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Between the fall of Victoria’s Secret—exposed for their problematic definitions of sex, body image and relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein—and their controversial return, much was riding on the show’s beauty to redefine their take on inclusivity. It is no secret the lingerie giant is more than a push-up bra away from redemption. However, the show’s bouffant hairdos were still able to prioritize the beauty and versatility Black women are known for.