Top Beauty Moments From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Last night, the Victoria’s Secret returned with their first fashion show since 2018. In other words, New York turned into a lingerie-clad supermodel spectacle.

From Tyra Banks’s surprise appearance to Joan Smalls, Imaan Hammam and Jasmine Tookes, the catwalk served as a comeback for their scandal-driven six-year hiatus—all unveiled in front of a celebrity-filled front row.

A-list invitees Queen Latifah’s glazed pink lips and Eboni Nichols’ smoked out eyes bridged angelic and naughty. After her Paris fashion week rendezvous, Cardi B channeled Old Hollywood curls, much like Coco Jones, with contacts and an otherwise lightweight makeup look.

While rapper Ice Spice turned from ginger to jet black, La La Anthony, Tyla, and Teyana Taylor all matched styles: a bedhead updo with swept loose strands.



Law Roach stunned in a micro mustache with his signature bone-straight middle part. To end the night, Tyra Banks was blasted with confetti, which sprinkled onto her teased out mane.

Below, take a look at our favorite beauty moments from the night.

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks on the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on October 15, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Masato Onoda/WWD via Getty Images)

Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols

Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on October 15, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Law Roach

Law Roach at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on October 15, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Joan Smalls

Joan Smalls on the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on October 15, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Masato Onoda/WWD via Getty Images)

Paloma Elsesser

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Paloma Elsesser walks the runway during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 at Duggal Greenhouse on October 15, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic)

Anok Yai

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Anok Yai walks the runway during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 at Duggal Greenhouse on October 15, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic)

Coco Jones

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Coco Jones attends the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Cardi B

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: (L-R) Cardi B and Coco Jones attend the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Teyana Taylor

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Teyana Taylor attends the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 After Party at Crane Club Restaurant on October 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

La La Anthony

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: La La Anthony attends the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Jodie Turner-Smith

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Jodie Turner-Smith attends the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Tyla

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Tyla attends the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 at Duggal Greenhouse on October 15, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Imaan Hammam

Imaan Hammam on the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on October 15, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Masato Onoda/WWD via Getty Images)

Angel Reese and Kysre Gondrezick

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: (L-R) Angel Reese and Kysre Gondrezick attend the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Isan Elba

Isan Elba at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on October 15, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Ice Spice

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Ice Spice attends the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

