Braids are the gift that keep on giving. Switch yours up with this season’s most holiday-ready look: the French curl bob. “French curl braids are popular because they give the best of both worlds by combining braids and curls,” Fenty Hair Global Stylist Ursula Stephen tells ESSENCE.

The curled ends—which are shaped like the scissor-curled ribbons on top of your holiday gifts—date back to mid ‘90s-2000s Hollywood seen on stars like Brandy and Beyoncé, and at the same time, coined Nollywood braids during Nigeria’s “Golden Era” of cinema.

Cut into a bob, which has been seen all over the red carpet this year, gives the 30-year-old curl trend a new update just in time for the holiday season. Below, Ursula Stephen breaks down why the look is popular, how to add a festive touch, and more.

What are French curl braids? And why are they popular?

“Historically, most braid styles originated from different African countries,” Stephen says. “It’s said that French curl braids go by different names in different countries, but in Nigeria they are called ‘Nollywood braids’,” as seen on Nigerian movie stars.

At the root, the braids are installed like micro knotless braids, however a small knot is then tied at the length you want the voluminous curls to start. “You get the sleekness of the braids with the volume of the curls—it’s a great balance.”

Can the braids work as a bob?

The bob has been 2024’s red carpet favorite all year long. “The bob is a cut that works on mostly all face shapes,” she says, from micro bob to lob, bumped ends to flipped. “That’s why it’s so popular—it’s universal.” While the braids increase styling options and versatility, “the various lengths and angles are tailored to each person’s face shape to make it work.”

What are the benefits of braids this season?

Braids are a known go-to for the spring/summer season, however, their benefits do not disappear once winter hits. “One of the biggest benefits of wearing braids during the winter season is to give your hair a chance at quality growth without the risk of breakage,” she says. “Braids, amongst other protective styles, allow you to keep the hair protected from manipulation, heat and other damaging situations—including the cold, dry weather.”

How can the look emphasize the holidays?

From actual ribbons and bows to winter-approved colors (like mocha mousse or cherry-cola), “adding texture is always a great way to get festive,” she says. “I’ll often use flexi rods, roller sets, or a curling iron to give a bob a new look and feel which is great for the holiday season when you want to do something different or special for the occasion.”

The best products for a French curl bob

