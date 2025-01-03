I Don’t Need Filler—But Here Are My Favorite Face-Plumping Products

Composite by India Espy-Jones

Melanin is undeniably one of the best benefits of being Black. I mean, we’ve all heard the term, “Black don’t crack.” That said, many Black women are discouraged from reaching for fillers and injections. And why not? Our beauty regimens have been passed down—staples like Clinique and Palmer’s remain in our medicine cabinets because they have worked so well for our mothers and grandmothers. But what about the melanin-rich women whose skin does in fact crack? Perhaps her life experiences are more harshly reflected on her face and she wants a pick-me-up. If Clinique is too mild and filler too far out, where can she turn?

To combat my genetic frown lines and under eye hollows I’ve begun to explore skincare products formulated to be as effective as dermal fillers. The maintenance and the ambiguity surrounding how injectables age have made it increasingly important to consider other options. Here are some of the best products I’ve encountered in my search.

I tried the Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream with a discriminating eye. Eye cream has always been a necessity to keep my under-eye area from looking hollow. As a result, I’m quick to toss formulas that aren’t moisturizing enough and those that irritate. Imagine my surprise when this lightweight eye cream not only hydrated my under-eye but also left it looking more plump. Though this product is new to my medicine cabinet, I look forward to seeing how it sustains the colder months.

Similar to the other products in the Capture Totale line, Dior Capture Totale Hyalushot easily absorbed into my skin within seconds of applying. This serum is formulated with a Dior patented hyaluronic acid duo to fill the skin as well as ingredients that smooth and encourage anti-aging, leaving my skin bright and plump.

Alternatively, Shani Darden’s Moisture Boost is a great filler dupe. Upon application the serum quickly draws in moisture and over time helps to minimize water loss so the skin can continue to maintain its hydration. Most notably, the pentavitin and glycerin sustain their effects long after use is lessened or discontinued.

Lip filler is amongst the more popular filler treatments. And while melanated skin is often blessed with naturally plump lips. It isn’t the case for everyone. Ourself Lip filler is for those seeking more full yet natural-looking lips. Though the product suggests daily use, I found this lip filler can also be used sporadically or in preparation for special occasions. For best results follow up with Ourself Lip Conditioner or your favorite moisturizing balm.

Sisley’s overnight cream is an absolute necessity. Its lightweight formula resets the skin and provides an incomparable glow. So when I mistakenly left this product the last time I visited my mom, it took everything in me not to ask her to overnight it. Instead, I quickly ordered a new bottle and encouraged her to use it and keep me abreast of her findings. Dissimilar to me, she doesn’t enjoy trying new products or having an extensive routine, however, she found the sweet scent of the Black Rose Cream Mask hard to resist. In her words not only did she wake up with baby-soft skin, but the scent helped her sleep like one too!