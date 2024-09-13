Everything To Expect When Dissolving Fillers

Shutterstock / Jacob Lund



Cosmetic beauty trends have been notorious for glorifying body parts that consistently meet an end. It started with boob jobs, moved towards Brazilian butt lifts, and slowly transitioned into injectables. Fillers are a prime example of this. The cosmetic procedure allows us to shape our face without going into recovery mode for two weeks. In an instant, you can go from feeling dissatisfied with your features to more confident.

In the age of natural beauty becoming widely pronounced, fillers are making their way out. It turns out that there isn’t as much fulfillment as some were hoping for. Celebrities like Angela White, known as Black Chyna, have been vocal about deciding to remove all facial fillers. The socialite has been open about living a life of authenticity and sobriety. Since then, more celebrities have come clean about their filler journey and are getting them removed. What was once a pro cosmetic procedure movement has now gone in the opposite direction.

There’s no doubt, though, that removing anything from our faces can cause anxiety. Feeling nervous about what can transpire after years of treatment is natural. Luckily, Dr. Naana Boakye is here to help! She is a board-certified dermatologist passionate about helping people feel their best at any stage. If you’re debating dissolving your filler, here are her thoughts on starting the process.

What To Know Before Dissolving Filler

We must look at the past before moving forward on our filler journey. Dr.Boakye clarifies that it’s crucial to provide your provider with a history of types of filler used. Each type has different properties and implications that could help your doctor navigate how to treat your dissolving process.

“The market offers a variety of fillers, including polylactic acid, hyaluronic acid, calcium hydroxyapatite, silicone, and polymethyl methacrylate,” Dr. Boakye says. If you’re unsure of what filler you have, always check in with the clinic from which you received treatment. You can always ask for documentation or help reading such documents if the file is overwhelming.

What’s The Process Of Dissolving Filler Like?

Knowing what filler we have is crucial because not all are created equal. As of this date, not all fillers can be dissolved. “Currently, the only filler that can be dissolved is hyaluronic acid, which can be reversed using hyaluronidase,” mentions Dr. Boakye. The ingredient is known in the cosmetic industry for its ability to break down hyaluronic acid through depolymerization.

Before proceeding, physicians will then use an MRI to determine precisely where the filler has been placed. Giving them a better idea of where to insert the hyaluronidase. Dr. Boakye explains, “once the area is identified, the skin is cleaned, and the appropriate amount of hyaluronidase is administered to dissolve the filler based on the location.”

How Do You Know When It’s Time To Dissolve Filler?

You don’t need a significant reason to dissolve your filler. If you’re at a point where filler no longer serves you, you have every right to seek the change you crave. There are also signs your body will give you when it’s time to part ways with the popular procedure. Dr. Boakye notes the following issues are to be considered: inflammatory or non-inflammatory nodules, swelling, allergic reactions, festoons, the Tyndall effect, infection, asymmetry, or filler migration. These can have significant impacts on our health if not treated properly.

Is It Painful?

They say beauty is pain, including reverting to our natural state. A slight sting or uncomfortable sensation may occur when dissolving filler. Knowing it is tolerable is essential before you turn your back on booking your appointment. Just think of it this way: if you can handle filler, you can handle dissolving it, too.

The Healing Process

The healing process for filler removal will look different for everyone. It all depends on how much we dissolve and how our bodies react to the procedure. According to Dr. Boayke, the healing process should only take 3-7 days, depending on the proper concentration. If your journey back to your full self surpasses this, or you’re experiencing unwanted symptoms of discomfort, be sure to check in with your primary physician. Remember, healing is a journey, not a sprint.