Tiffany Pollard Stars In MAC’s Nude Lipstick Campaign

MAC loves New York. And not just the location their headquarters—and home to their annual Viva Glam Billion Dollar Ball— has been based in since 1996, either. We’re also talking about Tiffany “New York” Pollard. The TV personality and “HBIC” is now the face of MAC’s latest Nudes campaign.

Much like the 28 new Nude shades, in their “I Only Wear MAC” campaign, New York wears only the collection’s Powder KissLiquid Lipcolour in Chestnut lined with the grayish-taupe Stone. “When you’re nude, you can’t hide,” New York tells ESSENCE exclusively.

Thus, the legendary nudes—seen on icons like Naomi Campbell and Mary J. Blige—left hidden in the archives have resurfaced on the shelf. Back in July, the brand relaunched eight discontinued lipstick shades from the 1990s-00s—including Fleshpot, the most requested discontinued shade of all time and the iconic Spice Lip Pencil—for their limited edition Bringbacks collection in honor of their 40th anniversary.

Now a cohort of neutrals, from Folio to Yash, Hodgepodge to Stripdown, can be built up or down while still giving off a flesh-toned appearance. “Most people think I wear too much makeup, but I don’t care,” New York says, preferring “super heavy” layers of contour, highlight, concealer, and lashes. “Every makeup artist I’ve had the pleasure of working with since The Flavor of Love days kept an arsenal full of MAC lippies all around set so I could always reapply at any second.”

Often seen in two to three lipstick shades at once, back then, she says she “couldn’t live without” Oyster Girl, a freshwater pink shade. Additionally, she’d reach for the light beige rose, Honey Love, and Velvet Teddy, which is featured in the Nudes Collection but as the cool-toned Cool Teddy. “I feel like ‘Nudes’ bring out the best in everyone because they enhance the natural contours of the lips.”

The Nudes collection is available now at maccosmetics.com.