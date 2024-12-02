Your Esthetician-Approved Guide To Gift Giving

“Truth is…” allows readers to get esthetician-backed advice without having to step foot into an office. In each article, certified skin therapist Samantha Mims shares her do’s and don’ts, product recommendations, and more to help you along your skin care journey.

The holiday season is upon us and as exhilarating this time of the year can be, it can also be overwhelming. Truth is, there is so much to consider. Between hosting dinners, shopping for gifts and traveling to see loved ones, our to-do lists are full. Sometimes it feels like there is never enough time to do it all and, if you’re someone like me who waits until the last minute to get things in order, you’re certainly feeling the pressure.

While holiday shopping never seems to come easy, beauty and wellness are truly the gifts that keep on giving. Any contribution to someone’s health is memorable. It’s often a second thought for some, but as a recipient of this kind of gift, you’ll always find it useful.

That said, in efforts to make your shopping experience easier this year, below, I put together a list of the perfect skincare and wellness items to potentially gift a pre-teen, family member, lover or a friend. Happy Holidays!

A gift for a pre-teen

As it pertains to skincare, kids don’t necessarily need a vigorous routine. However, they can benefit from the essential steps of maintenance and developing the act of caring for themselves. What better way to implement that practice than to give them their own mini regimen? Evereden Kids Daily 1-2-3 step includes a multivitamin gentle foam wash, a lightweight face cream and a mineral spf of 30. Great for your pre-teen and allows them to join in on self care with the family.

Whether you’re an adult or a child, reassurance is vital. Activities like affirmation cards and positive journal prompts act as an outlet for children to express their feelings and feed their emotions in a meaningful way. Customize this moment with their nickname or a familiar phrase and create a night out of the week to go over it together. After all, emotional wellness is the real key to glowing and healthy skin!

A gift for a family member

When I think of the holidays, I think of baked goods, good music and candles burning. Vacation has created a Royal Pine Deluxe Candle that includes their signature three pine blend, intended to fill the air with a crisp winter aroma. What makes this special is its premium giftable packaging, long-lasting burn time and most importantly its luxurious fragrance. Gift this on its own or pair it with other self care items—either way you can’t go wrong.

One way to elevate your skincare experience and put a smile on your loved ones face is to gift them a set that they’ll stick to. Omorovicza has curated the perfect bundle, titled the Blue Diamond Quartet, that includes the brand’s bestsellers. With diamond peptides as its hero ingredient, meant to feed into the skin’s longevity, it will certainly take anyone’s skin to the next level. I’d classify this as the ultimate stocking stuffer.

A gift for a lover

Showering is more than just cleansing—it is an opportunity to relax, connect with your thoughts, and tap into affection. Jolie is not your ordinary showerhead. Its filtered system removes impurities, aiding in clearer skin and stronger hair. A daily ritual and two-in-one upgrade that you and your partner can enjoy together.

Additionally, one way to spice up the intimacy between you and your lover is by introducing Kate Mcleod Sex Stone into your moments of pleasure. This natural, unscented lubrication is made in the form of a stone that doubles as a moisturizer. It also melts immediately upon contact with the skin. Due to its solid shape, it leaves no mess behind, making it great for travel or kept on your night stand for easy access. Look at it as a bonus to your passion for love.

A gift for a friend

I know we’ve seen so many versions of light masks on our timelines, as it is one of the most popular skin care devices of today. For good reason, its benefits are extensive. If used correctly you’re bound to see results you’ll be proud of. Lumara Viso LED Red Light Mask operates on a clinical level and is one of the most effective devices I’ve experienced. It improves the skin barrier, muscle recovery, collagen and the body’s natural healing functionality. I’m sure you have a friend that has been interested in owning a treatment like this at home. Make this a special holiday for him or her.

And speaking of skin, one area of the body that we often neglect are our hands. I had the opportunity to test out Soft Services Theraplush Hand Treatment and, as someone who is constantly washing their hands and struggling with dryness, I approve of this cream. With its ultra-rich texture and low levels of retinol, this is designed as an overnight hand treatment. Great at restoring the skin, strengthening the nails and polishing the cuticles. The result? Your hands will slowly but surely become irresistibly soft. It’s highly functional packaging is not only aesthetically beautiful but it can also be used as a jewelry holder. Go and add this as a part of the gift to all of your friends this year.