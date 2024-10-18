ESScent Of The Week: Dior’s Latest Fragrance Launch Is Liquid Gold

In a world of constant launches and celebrity-backed scents, there’s something to be said for a fragrance that genuinely excites you (though, with Rihanna as the face of J’adore, I can’t lie, I would have been excited either way).

Dior’s J’adore l’Or, on the other hand, is one such scent.

The solar floral fragrance, which was released last year, is pure gold. Literally. The initial spray is a bright burst of orange blossom and jasmine — familiar territory for those who know the original J’adore. But don’t get it twisted, this isn’t your typical floral fragrance. There’s something about it that feels modern and sophisticated, and if you give it time, that’s when J’adore l’Or reveals its true character.

At the helm of this creation is none other than Francis Kurkdjian, a name that not only I’m obsessed with, but carries significant weight in the fragrance world. Kurkdjian, known for his innovative approach and technical mastery (um, have we heard about a little fragrance known as Baccarat Rouge 540?), brings his signature touch to J’adore l’Or.

After trying it for the first time, I can admit I was sold. As the day wore on, I found myself continuously drawn back to my wrist, catching hints of a creamy floral heart that felt both sophisticated and inviting. It’s not a scent that announces your presence before you’ve entered a room. Instead, it creates an aura, drawing people in the room into the scent almost subconsciously. Remember, everything doesn’t have to be beast mode — the true beauty is often times in the subtle touch.

Why I love it: The drydown is where J’adore l’Or truly shines (pun somewhat intended). Warm amber notes and a whisper of vanilla ground those earlier florals, creating a skin-like scent that feels both luxurious and lived-in. It’s this balance that sets J’adore l’Or apart from its predecessors and many of its contemporaries.

Longevity is often a sticking point with fragrances, especially those with prominent floral notes. J’adore l’Or surprised me here. After a full day of wear – meetings, a quick coffee run, and an impromptu dinner with a girlfriend – I could still detect its presence (I of course still made a few additional spritz before heading out the door). It’s not overpowering, but it has staying power.

Perfect pairings: As we embrace cooler weather and a new season, layering becomes key – not just in our wardrobes, but in our fragrances too. J’adore l’Or proves to be a versatile player in the art of scent layering, offering endless possibilities to create your unique olfactory signature.

For a warm, enveloping aura that screams “cozy autumn nights,” try pairing J’adore l’Or with Maison Margiela’s ‘Jazz Club’. The combination of J’adore l’Or’s opulent florals with the rich, boozy notes of ‘Jazz Club’ creates a scent that’s perfect for those crisp fall evenings. If you’re in the mood to amp up the floral notes, layer it with Jo Malone’s ‘Peony & Blush Suede’. This duo gives you a fresh, feminine vibe that’s ideal for daytime events or Sunday brunches.

Now, for those nights when you want to feel sexy? A spritz of Tom Ford’s ‘Soleil Blanc’ over J’adore l’Or will have you feeling like you’re dripping in liquid gold. It’s a combination that screams luxury and is guaranteed to turn heads.

The investment: At $175 for 1.7 oz, J’adore l’Or sits firmly in the luxury fragrance category. Is it worth the investment? That depends on what you’re looking for. If you want a scent that evolves beautifully and has the versatility to take you from day to night, it’s worth considering. A little goes a long way, which somewhat justifies the price point.

The bottle itself even deserves a mention when discussing the price point — it’s a reimagining of the classic J’adore flanker, now adorned with a golden “necklace.” It’s eye-catching without being ostentatious, much like the fragrance it contains.

Here’s the thing – some folks might say this is a “mature” fragrance. But to my nose, I’d disagree. Sure, it’s sophisticated, but it’s also vibrant and bold. Whether you’re 25 or 65, if you want to feel like a queen (Queen RiRi, that is), this scent is for you.

J’adore l’Or isn’t revolutionary, but it doesn’t need to be. What it offers is a refined take on a familiar theme, executed with the precision you’d expect from a house like Dior. It’s a fragrance for those who appreciate subtlety and evolution in their scents.

In a market saturated with celebrity endorsements and influencer collaborations, J’adore l’Or is a reminder that sometimes, the fragrance itself is star enough.