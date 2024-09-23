Straight Or Curly: Embracing Your Diverse Natural Style With Mielle

Are you ready for Frizz Freedom? Mielle’s Avocado & Tamanu Anti-Frizz Collection is here to set your hair free—free from the unpredictability of dryness, heat, and humidity. Whether you’re rocking your natural curls or going for a smooth silk press, the Avocado & Tamanu collection has you covered, helping you achieve up to 70% less frizz when used as a system. Say goodbye to the days of stressing over frizz and hello to the versatility to rock any style with confidence.

To up the cool factor, this Anti-Frizz collection features an exclusive Cold Application Technology™ found in three superstars formulations—Mielle’s Anti-Frizz Slip & Seal Leave-In Conditioner, Anti-Frizz Curl Perfector, and Anti-Frizz Stay Straight Serum. By refrigerating these styling products for an hour before use, you activate a cold-on-contact process that helps naturally close hair cuticles, amping up their frizz-fighting power. But don’t stress—these products work wonders at room temperature!

This unique system features five products, so let’s break down how you can use it to get the look you really want.

The Pre Show. Before you get to the good stuff, you are going to want to stash your stylers in the fridge. YES, you read that right, chill the Anti-Frizz Slip & Seal Leave-In Conditioner , Avocado & Tamanu Anti-Frizz Curl Perfector, and the Avocado & Tamanu Anti-Frizz Stay Straight Serum in the refrigerator before use, so you can apply them cold. They use Cold Application Technology™ to help close cuticles and help reduce frizz.

Get Started. Apply the Avocado & Tamanu Anti-Frizz Shampoo to wet hair, lather, rinse thoroughly and repeat if necessary. It replenishes moisture and gives your hair a clean slate as it gently removes residue from the hair and scalp, leaving your looks feeling soft and smooth.

Hydrate and Nourish. Follow with Avocado & Tamanu Anti-Frizz Conditioner. It nourishes and smooths hair’s surface for increased manageability and easier detangling. Rinse with cool water for last 5 seconds to seal cuticles, boost shine, and prep for frizz free styling.

Chill Out. After your rinse out the condition, spray Anti-Frizz Slip & Seal Leave-In Conditioner on damp hair. Shake well and apply cold, sectioning hair and gently detangling with a wide tooth comb from ends to root for even distribution and do not rinse.

Go Curly! It all starts by stashing Avocado & Tamanu Anti-Frizz Curl Perfector in the fridge as well. After the leave-in conditioner, add to strands section by section. Then define curls layer by layer, using finger or a 7 or 9 row brush to clump curls and maintain curl pattern while preventing frizz. Use diffuser or air dry—and show the world those gorgeous curls!

See Straight! After applying the leave-In conditioner, simply blow dry hair. Then, grab your Avocado & Tamanu Anti-Frizz Stay Straight Serum from the fridge and gently rub a dime-size amount through hair from root to end and comb. Straighten with flat iron and add a small, pea sized amount after style or as needed through the day to let those glossy, straight strands shine!

For more amazing products and styling tips, you’ve got to check out Mielle!