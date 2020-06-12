For the past two weeks celebrities took a break from posting just-for-fun selfies and beauty shots on social media to decry the unjust murders of Black civilians at the hand of the police. Instead, our favorite Tinseltown beauties posted messages supporting the Black community and calling for systemic changes.
Last week, celebrities, influencers, editors, creatives, change makers and other real women took to Instagram with a challenge to further the message that Black lives matter and that Black women have a voice that will no longer go unheard.
The result: a collection of photos showcasing just how beautiful Black is. Whether they were old photos, the ladies were in full glam or wearing nothing to enhance their natural beauty, these beauties looked stunning. And the posts not only normalize and highlight Black beauty, but they magnify the support that they women show to one another, especially in trying times.
Check out some of the women who participated and posted photos we double-tapped, bookmarked, and couldn’t look away from, further proving that Black women will be seen.
Garcelle Beauvais
"We are BLACK Women! We build... We love..."
Keanda Snagg
"I am a black women that stands with #blackmakeupbrands!"
Jill Marie Jones
"We are BLACK WOMEN! We build..."
Courtney Adeleye
"The revolution will be televised!"
Tia Mowry
"I am STRONG, I am BOLD, and I am STEADFAST."
Tiff Benson
"We don’t tear down other BLACK WOMEN! We have felt the pain of NOT BEING HEARD and we have decided we will [be] deliberate about building others!"
Aisha Hinds
"The series of events that have culminated into the current ones we are facing has weighted my heart in a way that is very grieving. However, I’ve commit to set my stance, stay the course and steal savory sips of joy as a necessity for the long road ahead."
Mikki Taylor
"I’m a phenomenal BLACK WOMAN living in the spirit of love, peace and joy."
Sanaa Lathan
"All too often, we women find it easier to criticize each other, instead of building each other up. With all the negativity going around, let’s do something positive and STICK TOGETHER!!!"
Kehinde Smith
"We need our schools to open up text books and rewrite the facts about American & African history. Un-teaching the hate that is taught in ones household would at least give kids a different perspective on the issue growing up."
Cheslie Kryst
"Remember, you have the incredible power to elect local officials who can effect widespread change in your community, including your mayor, chief of police, city council members, district attorneys, and in some states, judges. We’ve worked and in just these last two weeks we’ve made some progress. Keep the movement going. Election Day will be here before you know it."
Niecy Nash
"I am a BLACK WOMAN!....I build...I do not tear down other BLACK WOMEN!"
Kellee Stewart
"For YOU, any and all of you, I have only LOVE to give...never HATE. And if you’ve ever felt THE LOVE of a BLACK WOMAN...you are forever changed!"
Jackie Aina
"It seems like every single day I get online and see 50 reasons why I shouldn’t love my blackness, and yet every single day I try my absolute hardest to love it anyway."
Delina Medhin
"Let's talk about your c-suite. What are you doing to intentionally create opportunities for black people to succeed in your company?"
Janet Mock
"My eyes are on the horizon, dreaming of new visions of and for us—one where our country shifts where it invests its money."
Dakore Egbuson-Akande
"Let’s build each other up instead of tearing each down henceforth."
Tasha Smith
"Let’s build ourselves up, instead of tearing ourselves down. I love you my beautiful Queens!"
Juliet "JuJu" Cee
"We have felt the pain of being torn down and we decided we will be deliberate about building others!"
Condola Rashad
"Through continued self education and exploration and effort and unconditional love I will continue to support my fellow Black women as we continue our collective journey of raising our vibrations for the benefit of our beautiful, radiant and divine selves, and the benefit of this entire world."