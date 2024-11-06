10 Budget-Friendly Beauty Gems To Grab During Sephora's Sale — All Under $30

Young beautiful curly woman shopping for makeup products, looking at a mirror, trying different colors of new lipsticks.

Look, we all know that feeling: you’ve probably scrolled through Instagram and TikTok and come across dozens of Sephora hauls and “what’s in my cart?” videos, wondering what you’re going to add to your own beauty wish list. Before you know it, those recommendations end up in your Sephora cart, and the price tag has crept well into the hundreds (or even thousands of dollars) price range.

But the question is — do you really need all of those items? And if so, are there any products that are still high end, but on a budget? Your girl has done the work (and emptied her wallet) testing everything Sephora has to offer, and I’m here to put you onto the gems that’ll have you looking expensive without the buyer’s remorse.

Some of these under-$30 finds are performing better than their luxury counterparts that cost three times as much. Whether you’re trying to get your skincare routine together, need a new signature scent, or just want to treat yourself without your bank account coming for your neck – I’ve got you covered. Here are ten must-have products that prove you don’t need to spend your rent money to get (almost) everything on your wishlist, just in time for Sephora’s annual sale.

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.