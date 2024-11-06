10 Budget-Friendly Beauty Gems To Grab During Sephora's Sale — All Under $30

Look, we all know that feeling: you’ve probably scrolled through Instagram and TikTok and come across dozens of Sephora hauls and “what’s in my cart?” videos, wondering what you’re going to add to your own beauty wish list. Before you know it, those recommendations end up in your Sephora cart, and the price tag has crept well into the hundreds (or even thousands of dollars) price range.
But the question is — do you really need all of those items? And if so, are there any products that are still high end, but on a budget? Your girl has done the work (and emptied her wallet) testing everything Sephora has to offer, and I’m here to put you onto the gems that’ll have you looking expensive without the buyer’s remorse.
Some of these under-$30 finds are performing better than their luxury counterparts that cost three times as much. Whether you’re trying to get your skincare routine together, need a new signature scent, or just want to treat yourself without your bank account coming for your neck – I’ve got you covered. Here are ten must-have products that prove you don’t need to spend your rent money to get (almost) everything on your wishlist, just in time for Sephora’s annual sale.
Listen up, fragrance girlies – if you've been sleeping on Ellis Brooklyn, consider this your wake-up call. APPLE LOVE isn't your typical sweet fragrance; we're talking fresh, crisp apple blended with ambrette seeds and jasmine for a scent that's both playful and sophisticated. It's basically autumn captured in a bottle.
When a Black-owned beauty brand drops a foundation that actually understands our skin AND comes with skincare benefits? You run, don't walk. This clean girl foundation is giving everything it's supposed to give – buildable coverage that looks like your skin but better, plus ingredients like ashwagandha and turmeric that work overtime to keep your melanin glowing.
If you've been looking for that glow-giving, texture-smoothing, hyperpigmentation-fighting exfoliator that won't break you, this is IT. For less than your lunch money, this toner is giving chemical exfoliation that actually works for our skin. That 7% glycolic acid? She's working overtime to reveal brighter, smoother skin.
Stop everything – Tower 28 just dropped the newest addition to their cult-favorite SOS line, and it's everything your sensitive skin has been begging for. This gentle cleanser uses the same hypochlorous acid that made their facial spray go viral, but now it's helping remove makeup, dirt, and daily stress without stripping your skin.
Baby, when I tell you this powder is giving luxury brand energy for drugstore prices! This baked formula melts into your skin like butter, sets your makeup without looking cakey, and comes in shades that actually understand our melanin. The girlies on TikTok can't stop raving about it, and for once, social media isn't lying to you.
Listen, when I tell you this body butter is THAT girl! This mini size of Josie's cult-favorite moisturizer is whipped to perfection and packed with pure argan oil to give your skin that expensive glow. Whether you're dealing with ashy elbows, dry patches, or just want to feel like you're at a luxury spa, this creamy dream has got you covered.
If you've been eyeing Charlotte Tilbury but that price tag has been keeping you and your wallet in a long-distance relationship, this mini setting spray is your chance to get in on the magic. Infused with hydrating aloe vera and soothing green tea, this fine mist helps to lock in makeup while leaving skin with a smooth, radiant finish.
Baby, let me put you onto something that's about to level up your shower game. Formulated with a blend of moisturizing shea butter, soothing aloe vera, and refreshing citrus extracts, this budget-friendly body wash leaves skin feeling soft, smooth, and lightly fragranced. And for $14? Your body care routine is about to get the glow up it deserves.