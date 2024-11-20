Shutterstock / PeopleImages.com – Yuri A

The holidays are a time of cultivating memories with family and friends. Between attending holiday gatherings and gift shops after work, or even processing grief and seasonal depression, before we know it, we feel drained. The holidays have a way of making us forget that we are a priority, too. It’s important this holiday season that we don’t forget to love ourselves and remember to schedule a little TLC. After all, we can only continue to pour into others if our cups are full to begin with.

That said, having a self-care routine can come in handy these next two months. A solid routine can also give us the mental energy to push forward. One way we can achieve this is by leaning into at-home wellness and beauty routines that are easily accessible at any moment.

Below for a few at-home self-care habits that can be useful when the holidays become more than what we signed up for.

Indulge in Luxury Candles

Lighting a luxury candle before a warm bath can enhance any relaxing experience. We recommend indulging in the Baobab Candle Collection, for example. Their holiday scent, Marrakesh, is an upscale pine experience that will make you fall in love with the season. Candles like these, alongside a set of flowers, for example, will bring effortless joy to your space.

Try Out Healing Apps

The holidays can be a triggering time. Sitting at the dinner table with reckless family members is more than a reason to need a break. Thankfully, the Heal Sis App is filled with guided meditations led by Black women. Sneak away from the dinner table and take 10 minutes to center yourself.

Taking a few deep breaths can lower feelings of anxiety and manage emotions, giving us the fuel we need to come back to ourselves. The wellness app also has therapists open to assisting those who are mentally impacted by the stressors of the holidays. There’s no need to suffer in silence!

Red Light Therapy

Who doesn’t love a good skincare routine? Taking an extra moment to tap into our skincare routine can allow us to be present and maintain healthy skin when our diet has become compromised. A red light therapy mask can manage breakouts, produce collagen, and aid in anti-aging. Taking a moment to pour into our skincare, and reduce inflammation, can improve our confidence during the busy season and beyond.

Physical Exercise

This time of year has a way of getting us out of our gym routines. Instead of allowing the busy season to take over our workout goals, we should strive to work it into our busy schedule. Making time for physical movement can help us stay in shape and also release any stressors that we encounter along the way. Physical activity can be beneficial in making us feel more confident and relaxed and help us get better sleep at night. All of these benefits are essential for helping us pull through the season.

Go For Recovery Walks

If your house is full of family members and finding a moment for yourself at home isn’t an option, then maybe it’s time to go on a recovery walk. Long walks are a great way to get us out of our heads and into the present moment. Take time to admire the homes in your neighborhood, the sky, or feel the cool air against your skin. Ultimately, walks can lift our spirits, align us, and give us inner peace amid the chaos.

Lean On Your Makeup Routine

With “dopamine menu” beauty routines trending on TikTok, turning makeup into a main course over the holidays can be a healthy replacement for your doom scrolling habit. According to Harvard Medical School, dopamine (also known as the “feel-good” hormone) is a neurotransmitter involved in the body’s system for reward and pleasure. And, while activities like sex, shopping, and eating are known to release dopamine, so can your daily makeup routine.

From the wabi-sabi makeup trend to metallic holiday lipstick, finding beauty products, new application techniques, and trends to lean on during SAD season can help regulate how you feel, especially this time of year.