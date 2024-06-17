These Are The Five Skincare Products I'm Taking With Me On Vacation

Westend61 / Getty Images

As a beauty writer, I’ve spent countless hours testing and scrutinizing various skincare products. This includes everything from serums and moisturizers, to cleansers and masks. Sometimes, the multitude of choices can feel overwhelming.

With summer upon us, and my much-anticipated getaway to Greece is weeks away, I realized the need to simplify my skincare routine. Instead of hauling a suitcase brimming with an assortment of products, I aimed to condense my choices to a handful of essentials. After thoughtful deliberation and extensive testing of over 50 skincare products this year, I’ve identified five absolute must-haves that have secured a permanent place in my vacation skincare regimen.

With these five products– including posh facial oils and cleansers that don’t strip away natural moisture– below, I am well-prepared to maintain healthy, dewy skin throughout my vacation.

