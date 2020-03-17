5 Foundations You Can Apply Without Touching Your Face

Photo: Getty

With mounting safety concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus, people are taking hand hygiene a bit more seriously these days.

Hand sanitizer, soap, and plastic gloves have become a hot commodity, and makeup that doesn’t require you to touch your face may be next. That’s why there’s no better time than now to get acquainted with foundation spray.

Foundation spray is essentially a foundation that you spray onto a makeup brush, or directly onto your skin for airbrush coverage. And the best part is you can perfect your complexion without using your hands.

So for those of you looking for ways to germ-proof your beauty routine, here are five foundation sprays to add to your arsenal.