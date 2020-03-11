Since the coronavirus became a global health crisis, people everywhere have been scrambling to find face masks, hand sanitizers and other products needed to ward off the virus. Unfortunately, those who weren’t able to stock up early are now frustrated as hand sanitizer is sold out at mostly every major retailer including Amazon.

The CDC recommends washing your hands with soap and water whenever possible to reduce the chances of spreading germs that cause coronavirus. However, if soap and water are not available, using a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol can help you avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others. Unfortunately, trying to get your hands on a bottle of Purell these days is a joke. But that doesn’t mean you’re out of options.

Shop these alcohol-based hand sanitizers that are still in stock.