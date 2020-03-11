Since the coronavirus became a global health crisis, people everywhere have been scrambling to find face masks, hand sanitizers and other products needed to ward off the virus. Unfortunately, those who weren’t able to stock up early are now frustrated as hand sanitizer is sold out at mostly every major retailer including Amazon.
The CDC recommends washing your hands with soap and water whenever possible to reduce the chances of spreading germs that cause coronavirus. However, if soap and water are not available, using a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol can help you avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others. Unfortunately, trying to get your hands on a bottle of Purell these days is a joke. But that doesn’t mean you’re out of options.
Shop these alcohol-based hand sanitizers that are still in stock.
Bath & Body Works Mini Gift Sets
Need sanitizer ASAP? You can stop by Bath & Body Works and pick up one of their scented lotion and perfume sets which comes with a mini hand sanitizer. It's a quick way to get your hands some, even if it means gifting some the items in the set you don't wish to keep.
Aromatherapy Hand Sanitizer Spray (Case Of 12)
Aromatherapy Hand Sanitizer Spray is enriched with essential oils making it an amazing gift and great travel item. Best of all, this sanitizing spray does meet the CDC's guidance of at least 60% alcohol.
Art Naturals 2-Pack Unscented Hand Sanitizer
Shield your hands from germs and infection naturally with this 2-pack of plant-based, unscented hand sanitizers. Made with 62% alcohol and Infused with Aloe Vera, Vitamin E and Jojoba, you can rest easy knowing your hands will stay germ-free.
Welly Assorted Ointment Kit With Sanitizer Included
If you need a quick and crafty way to get your hands on some sanitizer ASAP, stop by your local Target or CVS and grab Welly's assorted ointment kit, which includes 9 individually wrapped sanitizers.
Merci Handy Namaste Sanitizer
Merci Handy's hand cleansing gels will not only effectively eliminate germs and bacteria, but also keep your hands soft and delicately scented.
Hello Bello Hand Sanitizer Spray
Hello Bello's formula naturally kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria, sanitizes and moisturizes with organic avocado, calendula, and cucumber extracts
EO Essential Oils Hand Sanitizer Spray 6 Pack Lavender
Keep hands clean and refreshed with this hand sanitizer spray. Thanks to the 62% alcohol content derived from non-GMO sugar cane, it’s 99.9% effective against most common germs. Soothing lavender helps create a sense of calm.