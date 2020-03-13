7 Fashionable Face Masks To Help Shield You From The Coronavirus

Photo: Getty

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has caused alarm. With more than 132,000 cases confirmed worldwide and nearly 5,000 reported deaths, including 36 mortalities in the U.S., government agencies, schools and workplaces are taking extreme precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

To safeguard individuals from contracting COVID-19, institutions have rolled out safety plans that promote hand hygiene and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) like plastic gloves, respirators and surgical masks to help minimize exposure to hazards.

As a result safety measures have led to “panic buying,” warns the World Health Organization, leaving doctors, nurses and other frontline workers ill-equipped to care for individuals with the virus due to limited access to supplies.

So to help you take sustainable and fashionable precautions to reduce your risk of transmission and exposure, we’ve rounded up stylish reusable face masks in the gallery below. Remember to sanitize them after every use.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that the optimal way to prevent airborne transmission is to use a combination of interventions and not just PPE. For more information on coronavirus safety and prevention, visit the CDC online.