These Are The Beauty Items Our Editors Are Bringing To Essence Festival 2024

Composite by ESSENCE Staff

With the 30th ESSENCE Festival of Culture just two weeks away, you may feel tempted to overfill your bags with your most-used beauty items. This may include everything from the Essence-approved Fenty Hair Edge Control and Mielle Rosemary Mint Oil, to the new Pat McGrath Labs Mega Lip Pencil. Additionally, picking out which heat-resistant products will hold up against the New Orleans temperature and keep your look set is key. While weighing your options never felt more difficult, here’s a peek into our beauty bags (hint: no-makeup makeup looks are in).

Below, 5 ESSENCE Editors share all the must-have beauty products they’re bringing to the 2024 Essence Festival.

Robyn Mowatt, Contributing Fashion Editor

“One of my braiders suggested the Mizani 25 Miracle Milk Leave-In Conditioner since I got blonde highlights months ago. It’s been a mainstay in my haircare rotation ever since.

[For skincare] I recently have been trying the Origins GINZING™ Ultra Hydrating Cream layered on top of my main moisturizer. It is a great base that is ideal for me since, at times, my skin needs hydration even during warmer months. I was also gifted the Dieux Instant Angel Moisturizer quite some time ago but I’ve been leaning on it heavily to use as the last step for my skincare routine. It evokes a natural glow and is instantly hydrating.”

Kerane Marcellus, Contributing Fashion Writer

“I’m definitely bringing my Glossier Stretch Balm Concealer and Black Girl Sunscreen, maybe my Anastasia Beverly Hills DIPBROW® Pomade and some gel for my edges for sure. I’m gonna just do 10 straight back cornrows and my normal no-makeup makeup look. I’m a Glossier girl down. I’m not super good at makeup.”

Rayna Rayford, Contributing Editor

“Since I’m traveling out to NOLA, moisturization and sunscreen are key! If I don’t remember anything else, I will make sure I’m not without my Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask and mineral sunscreen for my base layers before I put on any makeup.”

Jasmine Browley, Contributing Business Editor

“I’m bringing a bunch, but a few I’ll call out are the ones I’m using for a glowy no-makeup makeup look:

Supergoop Glowscreen SPF 40 in [the color] sunset, Mac Prep + Prime Fix+ Matte Spray, Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder Ultra-Blur, Byoma Liptide PH Lip Oil, and lash extensions.”

Akili King, Senior Beauty Editor

“I already know sunscreen is going to be my bestie during this trip. Definitely bringing my go-to, EltaMd. I also want to bring a sunscreen mist for easy reapplication, like the one from Coola. Hydration is going to be to key, too. I love a rose water mist and also my Rose Ingleton MD Moisturizer.

Aside from this, definitely going to have my trusted Pat McGrath concealer. I’m also loving the all-in-one bronzer, blush and highlighter combo from Chanel. Can’t forget the lip liners from Ami Colé and Glossier, the Fenty Lip Oil, and Milk Makeup’s setting spray!”