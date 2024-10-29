Our Favorite Beauty Moments From The 2024 CFDA Awards

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Tonight, the 2024 CFDA Awards celebrated the best of American fashion at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. The annual ceremony honored the industry’s front runners, like Fashion Icon Award winner Erykah Badu and American womenswear nominee Diotima’s Rachel Scott, recognized for their impact on the current fashion landscape. But first, the night began on the red carpet.

Badu arrived in eyeliner-enhanced pinched lashes and a crystal-clad headdress to accept her award. Meanwhile, the night’s host, Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo, channeled her character Elphaba in wine red liner and sorceress French tips.

In Old Hollywood fashion, a half-baked kiss curl on La La Anthony curved between her threaded eyebrows, while micro cuts on models Paloma Elsesser, Aweng Chuol, and Richie Shazam marked a new hair trend.

And while grunge makeup took the form of grey-iege eyeshadow, as seen on model Alva Claire, spring-approved colored eye makeup had a moment, too. See: blue eyeshadow on Tyla, graphic eyeliner on Coco Jones and Winnie Harlow’s cranberry under eyes.

Below, take a look at 24 of the best beauty moments from this year’s CFDA Awards.

Erykah Badu

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: Erykah Badu attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Aweng Chuol

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: Aweng Chuol attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Victoria Monét

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: Victoria Monét attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

La La Anthony

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: La La Anthony attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Teyana Taylor

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: Teyana Taylor attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards held at the American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Richie Shazam

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: Richie Shazam attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Coco Jones

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: Coco Jones attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Tyla

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: Tyla attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Sabrina Elba

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: Sabrina Dhowre Elba attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Ciara

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: Ciara attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

GloRilla

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: GloRilla attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Lucky Blue Smith and Nara Smith

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Lucky Blue Smith and Nara Smith attend the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Paloma Elsesser

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: Paloma Elsesser attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Alva Claire

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: Alva Claire attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Yseult

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: Yseult attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Precious Lee

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: Precious Lee attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Winnie Harlow

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: Winnie Harlow attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Angel Reese

Angel Reese at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards held at the American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images)

Mona Tougaard

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: Mona Tougaard attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Monet McMichael

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: Monet McMichael attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Mickalene Thomas, Soull Ogun, Joey Bada$$ and Dynasty Ogun

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Mickalene Thomas, Soull Ogun, Joey Bada$$ and Dynasty Ogun attend the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Jeremy O. Harris