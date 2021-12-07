On Monday night (Dec. 6), the Critics Choice Association held their fourth annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. The Celebration of Black Cinema has honored achievements in Black filmmaking since 2014, and this year for the first time, the awards ceremony also acknowledged accomplishments in television.

This year’s list of honorees included Anthony Anderson, Ava DuVernay, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Hudson, Barry Jenkins, Will Smith, and Robin Thede, among others. The cast of The Harder They Fall took home the “Ensemble Award,” and the incomparable Halle Berry received the “Career Achievement Award” for her contributions in film over the years.

The ceremony’s black carpet highlighted many of Hollywood’s shining stars from host Niecy Nash and Insecure showrunner Prentice Penny to the vibrant Taraji P. Henson.

Take a look at the celebrities and their amazing ensembles at this year’s black carpet in Los Angeles below.