Check Out The Stylish Stars At This Year’s Celebration Of Black Cinema And Television
By Okla Jones ·

On Monday night (Dec. 6), the Critics Choice Association held their fourth annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. The Celebration of Black Cinema has honored achievements in Black filmmaking since 2014, and this year for the first time, the awards ceremony also acknowledged accomplishments in television.

This year’s list of honorees included Anthony Anderson, Ava DuVernay, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Hudson, Barry Jenkins, Will Smith, and Robin Thede, among others. The cast of The Harder They Fall took home the “Ensemble Award,” and the incomparable Halle Berry received the “Career Achievement Award” for her contributions in film over the years.

The ceremony’s black carpet highlighted many of Hollywood’s shining stars from host Niecy Nash and Insecure showrunner Prentice Penny to the vibrant Taraji P. Henson.

Take a look at the celebrities and their amazing ensembles at this year’s black carpet in Los Angeles below.

01
Taraji P. Henson
02
Halle Berry & Van Hunt
03
Niecy Nash
04
Jennifer Hudson
05
Ava DuVernay
06
Clifford “Method Man” Smith
07
Tessa Thompson & Ruth Negga
08
Prentice Penny
09
Anthony Anderson & Alvina Stewart
10
Robin Thede
11
Mario Van Peebles
12
Danielle Brooks
13
Deon Cole
14
Patina Miller
15
Shamier Anderson
16
Tracee Ellis Ross
17
Demi Singleton
18
Saniyya Sidney

