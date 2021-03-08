Exclusive: Watch Danielle Brooks As Mahalia Jackson In ‘Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia’ Trailer

Another trailer has dropped today in anticipation of Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia—and ESSENCE has the exclusive for you.

Lifetime has released another trailer for the forthcoming gospel biopic starring SAG and Grammy Award-winning actress Danielle Brooks as the titled lead. The screenplay was written by Bettina Gilois and Todd Kreidler and the film will be directed by Kenny Leon, who won a Tony Award for his revival of A Raisin In The Sun with Denzel Washington in 2014.

Based on the true story of the life and times of Mahalia Jackson, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia follows the gospel legend and civil rights trailblazer from her birth in New Orleans to singing at the March on Washington in 1963 with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by her side. In hopes that her music would inspire the masses, Jackson was an active supporter of the Civil Rights Movement and sang for racially integrated audiences in Carnegie Hall and at John F. Kennedy’s inaugural ball.

Other Broadway stars join the cast alongside the Orange is the New Black actress including Joaquina Kalukango, Jason Dirden, Olivia Washington and Rob Demery. Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia is executive produced by Robin Roberts and Linda Berman, and co-executive produced by Brooks and Leon.

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia will premiere Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on Lifetime.